TNM-NL journalists win Laadli Media Awards 2025 for gender sensitive reporting

The News Minute and Newslaundry journalists won awards in the 15th Edition of the Laadli Media & Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity 2025 for sensitive coverage of gender issues, including sexual assault, depiction of violence on screen, and the reality of India’s transgender welfare boards.

TNM journalists Shivani Kava, Anisha Sheth, and Nandini Chandrashekar won the award in the English Web - Investigative Story Category for the series titled Prajwal Revanna Tapes: The Aftermath . The series covers five stories on the various aspects of the case, including survivor accounts, how the cases affected the social fabric of Karnataka’s Hassan, where the politically affluent Revanna family resided, the evidence trail in the case, and the media ethics in the reportage on the assaults.

Senior writer and journalist Subha J Rao won an award in the English Web Op-Ed category for her story titled Vijay Sethupathi film Maharaja is an example of how not to depict violence on screen , published by TNM.

In the English Web Investigative Story category, Newslaundry and TNM journalist Nidhi Suresh won for her story titled Hostage in Hathras: 4 years later, Dalit victim’s family still awaits relocation and justice .