TNM journalist Sukanya Shaji wins South Asia Laadli Award 2024

The News Minute journalist Sukanya Shaji bagged South Asia Laadli Media & Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity 2024, in the English category. The awards were presented at Tata Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

Sukanya Shaji, who is an Associate Editor, has won the award for her story ‘Conversion therapy’ still continues in India, despite a ban . The story details how hospitals disguise “conversion therapy” under established medical treatments, making it difficult to hold perpetrators accountable. The article highlights the continued abuse and exploitation of LGBTQIA+ individuals, including cases of forced treatments and extortion by medical professionals. Sukanya has been a recipient of two Laadli awards in 2022 and 2023 for a story on gender power dynamics in revenge crimes and the acquittal of Franco Mullakkal , respectively.