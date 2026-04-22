TNM Election Updates from the Ground | Join the Discussion

Our reporters are on the ground across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, tracking the elections as they unfold.

This is the space where they will share their observations from the ground and other insights that may not make it into full reports immediately.

You can read our coverage of the state elections 2026 here .

You can watch all our key political interviews and video reports from the ground here .

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