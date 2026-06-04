TNM Editor-in-Chief Dhanya Rajendran presented Bhaskar Foundation-BRP Excellence Award

The News Minute Editor-in-Chief Dhanya Rajendran was presented the Bhaskar Foundation-BRP Excellence Award by Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, June 4 at an event held to commemorate the legacy of late journalist and human rights activist BRP Bhaskar.

Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan delivered the BRP commemorative lecture on ‘BRP and Human Rights Movements’. The event was held at Gandhi Bhavan, Thycaud.

Babu Rajendra Prasad Bhaskar, popularly known as BRP Bhaskar, has served in senior editorial roles in several leading media outlets including The Hindu, The Statesman, and Deccan Herald. An acclaimed columnist, he was a critical voice in human rights issues. He passed away in 2024.

Speaking at the event, Minister Ramesh Chennithala said responsible journalism is becoming increasingly rare today. “In this context, I deeply appreciate Dhanya Rajendran’s work as a strong investigative journalist. At a time when genuine investigative journalism is steadily disappearing, she continues to uphold its values through her work," he said.

Biniya Babu of Kerala Kaumudi received the Bodhigram-BRP Media Award, while Dr Jacob Pulickan, Director of Gandhi Centre for Rural Development (GCRD), was presented with the SN Subbarao Memorial Swadeshi Rural Development Award.

Presided over by Bodhigram chairperson JS Adoor, the event was attended by a panel of speakers including Ekta Parishad founder PV Rajagopal, Ambedkarite Democratic Front convenor M Geethanandan, Adivasi Dalit Munneta Samithi president Sreeraman Koyyon, and Dr Meera Bhaskar, secretary, Bhaskar Foundation.

Hailing from Palakkad and a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, Dhanya Rajendran has been a journalist for over 22 years, with more than a decade of reporting experience from all the five southern Indian states—Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. She had previously served as the South India Bureau Chief for Times Now, where she led coverage across the region.

In 2014, she co-founded The News Minute 2014 with veteran journalist Chitra Subramaniam and Vignesh Vellore. Over these years, Dhanya has received several prestigious recognitions, including the Chameli Devi Jain Award for Outstanding Women Mediapersons, the Red Ink Journalist of the Year Award, and the Prof. Maxwell Fernandes Journalism Award.