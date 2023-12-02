TNM Editor-in-Chief Dhanya Rajendran awarded RedInk Journalist of the Year 2022

The News Minute’s co-founder and editor-in-chief Dhanya Rajendran has been awarded the 2022 National RedInk Award for ‘Journalist of the Year’ by the Mumbai Press Club. Dhanya has been bestowed with the award for leading her team in exposing the tampering of voter data in Karnataka ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. Along with Dhanya, independent journalist Sharad Vyas has also been granted the award of ‘Journalist of the Year’.

The Journalist of the Year Award, a recognition for path-breaking journalism in the year 2022, is an integral part of the Redink Awards for Excellence in Journalism instituted by the Mumbai Press Club 12 years ago. In the past, journalists including Srinivasan Jain of NDTV 24X7, Raveesh Kumar of NDTV India, Raj Kamal Jha of Indian Express, Faye D’Souza of Mirror Now, the late Danish Siddiqui of Reuters have been honoured with the ‘Redink Award Journalist of the Year’ for their long and consistent service to the profession.

Announcing the award, the Mumbai Press Club said, “Dhanya led a team of journalists who did a series of investigations during the Karnataka elections that confirmed what had been suspected all along – that the election process in India is not always free and fair.”