TN had highest number of suicides in south, India’s suicide rate dips slightly: NCRB 2024

India recorded 1,70,746 deaths by suicide in 2024, a marginal decrease of 0.4% from 1,71,418 in 2023, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The rate of suicide — the number of suicides per one lakh population — also fell slightly, from 12.3 in 2023 to 12.2 in 2024.

Among states, Maharashtra reported the highest number of suicides (22,174), followed by Tamil Nadu (19,965), Madhya Pradesh (15,491), Karnataka (13,151), and West Bengal (12,931). These five states together accounted for 49% of all suicides reported in the country.

Southern states

In the five southern states, after Tamil Nadu (19,965), the highest number of deaths by suicide were recorded in Karnataka (13,151) followed by Telangana (10,975), Kerala (10,865), and Andhra Pradesh (8,302). Together, these states accounted for over 36% of India’s suicides in 2024.

Tamil Nadu also reported the highest number of housewife suicides in the country — 2,821 out of a national total of 22,113 — accounting for 12.8% of all housewife suicides.

When it comes to the rate of suicide, however, Kerala leads the southern region with a rate of 30.2, well above the national average of 12.2. Telangana followed at 28.6, Tamil Nadu at 25.9, Andhra Pradesh at 15.5, and Karnataka at 19.3. All five southern states recorded rates significantly above the national average.

Nationally, Andaman & Nicobar Islands recorded the highest suicide rate (40.6), followed by Sikkim (36.3), and Kerala (30.2).

Among states that saw a percentage increase in suicides in 2024 over 2023, Tamil Nadu recorded a rise of 2.5% and Telangana 3.7%. Karnataka saw a decrease of 1.3%, while Andhra Pradesh recorded a decline of 4.4%.

Out of the 53 mega cities (those with a population of 10 lakh or more), Kollam reported the highest suicide rate at 51.5, followed by Rajkot at 39.3. The overall suicide rate in mega cities (16.3) was higher than the national average (12.2).

Among mega cities, Bengaluru reported 2,403 suicides, an increase of 1.4% from 2,370 in 2023. Chennai reported 1,525 suicides, a marginal decrease of 0.3% from 1,529 in 2023. Delhi remained the city with the highest number of suicides (2,905), though it too saw a decline of 7.2%.

Kerala recorded the highest number of suicides among unemployed persons nationally — 2,370 out of 14,778 such deaths, accounting for 16% of the total. Odisha followed with 1,949 cases (13.2%), and Maharashtra with 1,767 (12%).

A total of 10,546 persons in the farming sector died by suicide in 2024, comprising 4,633 farmers/cultivators and 5,913 agricultural labourers. Among states, Maharashtra reported the highest share of farmer/cultivator suicides (36.1%), followed by Karnataka (28.1%), Andhra Pradesh (7.4%), and Tamil Nadu (4.8%).

Causes and profile

Family problems (33.5%) and illness (17.9%) were the two leading causes of suicide nationally. Drug abuse/alcoholic addiction (7.6%), marriage-related issues (5%), and love affairs (4.6%) were among the other significant causes.

In Kerala, 53% of suicides were attributed to family problems, which is the fourth-highest share among states, while illness accounted for a significant share in Tamil Nadu (29.3%), Andhra Pradesh (24.7%), and Karnataka (20.5%).

Daily wage earners accounted for the largest share of suicide victims nationally at 31%, followed by housewives (13%) and self-employed persons (10.5%). Among male victims, the highest numbers were daily wage earners (48,311), while among female victims, housewives made up the largest group (22,113).

The 18-to-30 and 30-to-45 age groups were the most vulnerable, together accounting for 65.6% of all suicides. The male-to-female ratio of victims was 73.5:26.5.

Further, a total of 116 cases of mass/family suicides were reported across 12 states and UTs in 2024, in which 270 persons lost their lives. Tamil Nadu reported the highest number of such cases (32 cases, 79 persons), followed by Punjab (12 cases, 30 persons), Andhra Pradesh (11 cases, 25 persons), Bihar and Rajasthan (10 cases each, 23 persons each), and Kerala (9 cases, 19 persons).

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu:

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh:

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka:

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala:

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana:

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.