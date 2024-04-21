TISS students say Dalit PhD scholar Ramadas was targeted for his anti-BJP politics

The institute claims that the BBC documentary was banned in India. The two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat Riots, when PM Modi was in power, was taken down by the Union government by invoking its emergency powers under the amended IT Rules 2021, directing both YouTube and Twitter to remove links to the documentary. However, when TMC MP Saket Gokhale filed an RTI application seeking information on what grounds was the documentary banned, the Ministry said details cannot be provided. The Supreme Court had issued a notice on petitions challenging the government’s decision to block the documentary. The petitions argue that citizens have the right to see news, facts and reports on the 2002 Gujarat riots and that the Union government's decision has infringed citizens' right to information under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.The case is pending.

While TISS tried to stop the lecture of Bezawada WIlson, students said that the institute had not notified the new guidelines and hence the event was not illegal. In 2023, the Union government had changed the UGC regulation allowing itself to appoint the heads of deemed universities, including TISS. “Bhagat Singh Memorial Lecture was held from 2018. The administration has never officially objected to the Lecture on account of having 'controversial speakers". That the administration thinks this way is a blot on the academic credentials of the institute,” read a statement from PSF.

Contrary to the institute’s version that Ramadas overstayed in the hostel, an email purported to have been sent from Ramadas to the hostel authorities state that he wants to vacate the hostel from November 30. “I request you to kindly remove me from the hostel list and allot my vacancy to any other needy student,” the mail read.

Support pours in

Many of the institute’s alumni and other student organisations in the campus voiced out their support to Ramadas and urged the authorities to revoke the suspension. They have accused the institute of acting like the mouthpiece of the RSS. Lakshmi Lingam, Chair Professor of School of Public Health and an alumni, said, “This public notice is appalling. It is not a public notice to announce to the world that a student is suspended for so-called 'anti-national' activities. Should one consider through this announcement that the current administration, a non-existent Chancellor, a Governing Board and top officials of TISS have declared that TISS is now openly towing a political line? It is not about education any more; it is a call for complete submission and subordination of all its key stakeholders to an understanding of what education is and what discipline is,”

Anand Patwardhan, the director of the documentary, extended support and said that this was reminiscent of the attack on Rohith Vemula, which must be resisted by all citizens of India. “I join all conscientious citizens of India in condemning the shocking, unconstitutional and undemocratic debarring of PhD scholar Ramadas for two years,” he said.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) demanded the institute to revoke the suspension order immediately. The United Students of India said that such a “pseudo-nationalistic evaluation of students” by the TISS administration can only be viewed as an attempt to crush the voices of dissent against the BJP-Sangh Parivar. Extending support to Ramadas, Students Union of TISS, Mumbai questioned the timing of the action. “Three months have passed since all these activities that had happened. While no actions were taken then, now, especially when it is the season of general elections in the country these notices are being sent out labelling students as 'anti-national' and giving baseless accusations as 'hurting religious sentiments',” they said.

The Union added that the constitution of the TISS Students' Union Article 16(5) protects all students from prejudiced academic evaluations unrelated to academic performance based on the student's views, opinions, political associations, organisational memberships, or the instructor's biases based on the character of the student. Other student bodies that extended support include the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students Association (BAPSA), Students Federation of India (SFI), Adivasi Students Forum - TISS, Northeast Students Forum - TISS, and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) among others.

Tamil Nadu Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Mano Thangaraj also extended his solidarity and said that curtailing freedom of speech and expression of dissent by a reputed educational institution was a wrong precedent. On every instance of suppression, a new leader will emerge. Thanks to TISS for paving the way for a young leader Ramadas Prini Sivanandan,” he said.