TISS says students who protest Ram temple inauguration will face ‘law enforcing agency’

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai has issued a ban on all student-organised events and activities after a certain section of students announced protests on January 22 against the Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya. The University advised students against “indulging in any such unauthorised activities” and warned them “not to participate in any such activities or demonstrations”. It also said that students participating in protest activities and/or demonstrations will face action from “the law-enforcing agency”.

The University issued the directions against protests in a notice issued on Thursday, January 18. The notice signed by the TISS’s Officiating Registrar Narendra Mishra asked all students to “take urgent note of the same and take care of [themself]”.

A doctoral student associated with the Student Federation of India (SFI) told TNM that they believe the current administration intentionally released the notice to create communal polarisation on campus. “No student groups/individuals announced any protests against the Ram mandir inauguration. Yet the TISS administration released the notice and claimed that they got to know about the plan. How? It is nothing but trying to bring religious divide among students,” they said. The student said they were unsure who the ‘law enforcing agency’ mentioned in the notice is.