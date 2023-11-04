Times Now Navbharat gets NBDSA warning for show that targeted minorities

The News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA) has cautioned the Times Now Navbharat channel against violating guidelines intended to prevent communal colour while reporting crime, riots, rumours, and related incidents. In an order dated November 2, Thursday, the NBDSA directed the channel to remove the videos of an episode from the show ‘Sawal Public Ka’ hosted by Navika Kumar, for breaching specific guidelines covering reportage relating to racial and religious harmony. The show, which discussed the safety of women at garba events, included the video of a Muslim man being assaulted at a garba event by Bajrang Dal members.

The NBDSA order came on a complaint filed by Tech Ethics professional Indrajeet Ghorpade, who had alleged in his complaint that the show aimed to spread hatred as it implied that Muslim men come to garba events to “commit crimes” against Hindu women. This could harm minorities and disturb secularism in the country, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, in an episode titled ‘Garba bahana, Hindu betiya nishaana’ (Hindu daughters targeted on the pretext of Garba) aired on September 29, 2022, anchor Navika Kumar “falsely claimed that a Muslim panellist on the show did not feel any pain about the videos of Hindu women being made,” and asked why the panellist did not participate in Holi celebrations. “She claimed that such incidents [threatening women’s safety at garba events] were happening every year without giving any evidence in support of her claim. She also stated that one cannot look at an ID card and peep into someone's heart, “ the complaint said.