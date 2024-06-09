Three feared dead as bus falls into gorge after suspected terror attack in J&K

Three people are feared to have been killed after a bus carrying pilgrims from a temple in Jammu and Kashmir were fired upon by suspected terrorists on the evening of Sunday, June 9. Police, ambulance and paramilitary forces rushed to the spot while locals also helped in the rescue operations and offered assistance.

According to PTI, the bus came under attack in Teryath village in Poni area.

As per reports, the bus was returning from Shivkhoda temple to Katra, when it came under attack.

More details awaited