Three convicted prisoners escape from Jharkhand jail, breach five-layer security

Three convicted prisoners escaped from the Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan Central Jail (JP Jail) in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, officials said on Wednesday.

The escape triggered a massive manhunt and raised fresh questions over the functioning of one of Jharkhand’s most secure prisons.

Jail Superintendent Chandrashekhar Suman confirmed the escape, saying that preliminary information suggests all three prisoners are residents of Dhanbad district.

He added that detailed profiles of the escaped convicts are being compiled and shared with law enforcement agencies.

According to initial reports, the incident came to light when the prisoners were brought out of their barracks for a routine headcount.

During the process, jail officials discovered that three inmates were missing. An internal search was immediately launched within the jail premises. Authorities initially believed the prisoners might be hiding somewhere inside the complex.

However, when the inmates could not be traced even after an extensive search, alarm bells were raised. The district police were promptly informed, following which the administration went on high alert.

The entire jail perimeter and surrounding areas have been cordoned off, and a search operation has been launched at suspected hideouts to track down the fugitives.

Police units in neighbouring districts have also been alerted to keep a close watch on possible movement. Checkpoints have been strengthened to prevent the prisoners from fleeing the region.

The escape has shocked officials, particularly because JP Jail is equipped with a five-layer security system, round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, and armed security personnel deployed at all entry and exit points.

The high-security prison houses notorious criminals, Maoists, and several high-profile undertrial prisoners.

The jail’s security infrastructure had been further strengthened in recent months.

The Jail Inspector General had recently suspended 12 security personnel over alleged lapses in security. Despite these measures, the latest incident has once again cast a shadow over the effectiveness of the prison’s security arrangements.