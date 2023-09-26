Thousands protest after Manipur govt says two students missing since July were murdered

Fresh protests broke out in Imphal in Manipur on Tuesday, September 26, after the state government announced that two students who had gone missing in July have been murdered. Thousands of students took to the streets in Imphal seeking justice for the two students belonging to the Meitei community after their photos were shared widely on social media. Videos showed the security forces resorting to firing and tear gas to disperse the protesting students.

The state government issued a statement on Monday that Hijam Linthoingambi (17) and Hemanjit Singh (20), both residents of Imphal, were murdered and the inquiry into the case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Imphal Police said they suspect that the students had been killed by Kuki militants.

The state government’s statement came after photos of the two students were shared widely on social media following the restoration of mobile internet services in the state on September 23 five months after it was suspended. It has been suspended once again, on September 26, for a period of five days.

In the first photograph, the students Linthoingambi and Hemjit are seen sitting in a makeshift camp of an armed group. Linthoingambi is in a white T-shirt while Hemanjit, holding a backpack and in a checked shirt, looks on. Behind them, four men with guns are clearly visible. The second photo is a gruesome image of their bodies on the ground with Hemanjit’s head missing.

"[The] state police, in collaboration with the central security agencies, are actively investigating the case to determine the circumstances surrounding their disappearance and to identify the perpetrators who murdered the two students,” the Chief Minister’s Secretariat noted in a press release on September 25. “The security forces have also started the search operation to nab the perpetrators," the statement added.