Thousands gather in Hassan demanding jail for Prajwal Revanna

Around five to seven thousand people from across Karnataka took out a rally on the streets of Hassan on Thursday, May 30, demanding the arrest of Prajwal Revanna, the suspended Hassan MP who is accused of rape, sexual harassment, and videographing sexual acts of women. Prajwal, who fled the country on April 26, is expected to return to Bengaluru on Thursday at midnight.

The protest march, organised under the banner of the Federation of Karnataka State People’s Movements, started at around 11 am from Hemavathi Circle, with the participation of representatives from around 113 organisations across the state.

Subhashini Ali, Vice President of All India Democratic Women’s Association and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, who was the chief guest at the protest, said that the accused should not be granted bail under any circumstance. “The biggest demand of this struggle is the arrest of Prajwal Revanna and all those who are involved. No bail, only jail," she said.