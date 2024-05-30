Thousands gather in Hassan demanding jail for Prajwal Revanna

Around five to seven thousand people from across Karnataka took out a rally on the streets of Hassan on Thursday, May 30, demanding the arrest of Prajwal Revanna, the suspended Hassan MP who is accused of rape, sexual harassment, and videographing sexual acts of women. Prajwal, who fled the country on April 26, is expected to return to Bengaluru on Thursday at midnight.
The protest march, organised under the banner of the Federation of Karnataka State People’s Movements, started at around 11 am from Hemavathi Circle, with the participation of representatives from around 113 organisations across the state.
Subhashini Ali, Vice President of All India Democratic Women’s Association and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, who was the chief guest at the protest, said that the accused should not be granted bail under any circumstance. “The biggest demand of this struggle is the arrest of Prajwal Revanna and all those who are involved. No bail, only jail," she said.
Prajwal is accused of raping three women, sexually harassing another woman, and videographing the sexual acts of more than 70 women. He has sought anticipatory bail in three cases filed against him in a special court designated for the trial of cases involving sitting and former MPs and MLAs, and the court has scheduled the hearing for May 31, the day he is speculated to return. CPI(M) Hassan district Secretary Dharmesh, one of the organisers of the protest, urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to accept their memorandum and stand in solidarity with the women.
Noted writers Du Saraswati, SG Siddaramaiah, Sabiha Bhoomigowda, Banu Mushtaq, and Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (Ambedkarwada) state president Mavalli Shankar were present at the public meeting.
Stating that what happened in Hassan was shameful, Mavalli Shankar urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Hassan and listen to the pain of the women instead of meditating at Kanniyakumari. “HD Kumaraswamy, who first said that his family has nothing to do with Prajwal's family, can be seen giving statements to the media daily. Where is this sudden love for the family coming from?” he asked.
Asking the Janata Dal (Secular) workers to quit the party if they respect women, Du Saraswati told TNM she had come to support the women of Hassan. “The JD(S)’ symbol is the tene hotta mahile (a lady farmer carrying paddy on her head). If the party workers have any respect for women, they should all quit the party and stand with these women,” she said.
She also said that all political parties have their share of disputes, but it is always the women whose characters are questioned. “To rape, sexually assault, and then ridicule women is so normalised… The true measure of a person (or political party) is how they treat women,” she added. Saraswati further said that the women who were sexually assaulted and coerced into sexual acts while being filmed were in precarious condition. “They are neither able to speak nor remain silent. We need to stand with them and tell them that they have our support. We need to tell them – Be proud, lift your head up and stand. You have not done anything to be ashamed of,” she said.