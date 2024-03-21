These firms linked to Adani Group bought electoral bonds worth Rs 55.4 crore, BJP encashed Rs 42.4 crore

Three companies linked to the Adani Group bought electoral bonds amounting to a total of Rs 55.4 crore from April 2019 to November 2023. All three companies are subsidiaries of the Welspun Group.

The highest purchases – Rs 55 crore – were by the three subsidiaries of the Welspun Group, a Mumbai-based conglomerate founded by BK Goenka . Rs 42 crore of these bonds were encashed by the BJP, as per data uploaded by the Election Commission on Thursday.

The first subsidiary that purchased bonds is Welspun Enterprises Ltd, purchasing Rs 13 crore in two tranches – Rs 3 crore in April 2019 and Rs 10 crore in November 2022.