There is a conspiracy to arrest me, topple my govt: Kejriwal

On his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Kejriwal further shared, “Although he (the BJP functionary) claims that he has contacted 21 AAP MLAs but as per our information, he has contacted only seven MLAs so far and all of them refused (the proposal)."

Aam Aadmi Party alleged that ‘Operation Lotus’ is not being done for the first time. "The BJP runs Operation Lotus to bring down elected governments in the non-BJP-ruled states. They buy MLAs and threaten them with CBI and ED to bring down the elected governments," an AAP leader charged.

The AAP leader added that they (BJP) intend to arrest Arvind Kejriwal in fake charges of the alleged liquor scam through the ED and after that, they will try to intimidate AAP legislators by offering money to bring down the elected government in Delhi with an aim to form a government.