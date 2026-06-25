‘Then what proves citizenship?’: Netizens, Opposition question MEA passport claim

The Indian passport is a travel document, not a proof of citizenship, an official from the Ministry of External Affairs has said, triggering outrage as netizens questioned the absurdity of the logic and sparking fears of denying voting rights.

According to The Hindu, on Wednesday, June 24, the official said that the “purpose of the Indian passport is to help Indians transit and travel through foreign ports and territories, and it should not be compared with other documents that are used to establish citizenship rights.”

Even though the passport is issued only to citizens, it is not a document that establishes citizenship, officials said, according to the Indian Express.

The MEA official reportedly made this statement ahead of the Passport Divas, while briefing about India's rapidly expanding passport and mobility ecosystem.

Reacting to the MEA’s statement, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal insinuated that the latest clarification is aimed at depriving people of vote and helping the BJP win in elections.

“Which document then is proof of citizenship? BLO can doubt my citizenship. Deprive me of my vote. Result: BJP wins the election.” He further threatened to challenge the MEA on this in the Supreme Court.