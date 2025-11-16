The psychology of generation Alpha

By Claire Hughes, George Gillett and Luke McGuire

Generation Alpha is the largest generation ever. Totalling two billion children, it encompasses anybody currently aged 0-15 years old – those born between 2010 and 2025.

This is the first fully digitally native generation, with many children already achieving unprecedented levels of digital literacy. It is predicted they will become the most educated generation in history: 90% are expected to complete secondary school worldwide, compared with 80% of gen Z.

However, gen Alpha children also inherit an increasingly precarious world, characterised by global uncertainties, housing shortages and climate change. It’s such a radical departure from what came before that this generation takes its name from the first letter of the Greek alphabet – unlike the gen Xs, Ys and Zs, whose letters come from our own (Latin) alphabet.

As developmental psychologists, we might ask what this new world means for gen Alpha’s psychological development. How might it influence their experiences, interests and values?

A good starting point is to look at their parents: the millennials (gen Y). From these 30- and 40-somethings, the gen Alphas are inheriting support for values such as inclusivity, adaptability and digital confidence, but also the tendency in some areas to boycott people whose words or actions are deemed offensive.

Millennials also report poorer mental health than previous generations, and at least in many western countries they are facing in some ways a more challenging financial situation.

Facing this adversity may mean that millennial parents are uniquely well placed to build their children’s resilience. Encouragingly, millennial fathers show unprecedented levels of commitment to being involved in parenting , challenging gender stereotypes.

On the other hand, stressed parents often struggle to cope with everyday tasks, while their children can exhibit behavioural problems such as aggression, and emotional difficulties like social withdrawal and anxiety.

Technology has also introduced challenges as millennials have widely adopted personal devices. Roughly half of parents in the UK say they are addicted to their phones, for example.