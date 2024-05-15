The NewsClick chargesheet made ‘money for riots’ claim without any corroborative evidence

Reporters usually have strict deadlines from their editors when they go to protest sites. But if the Delhi Police chargesheet in the UAPA case against NewsClick is to be believed, the outfit’s reporters were allegedly sent to participate in protests, distribute money among protesters, and incite violence against the state.

These allegations first find a mention in point number 16, or “brief facts of the case”, of the 169-page primary chargesheet – or final report form – submitted before the Patiala House Court by the Delhi Police Special Cell. Newslaundry has not reviewed the full document which runs into nearly 7,400 pages.

But to support the charge that reporters were given money to distribute among protesters to incite violence, the 169 pages contain no corroborative evidence other than statements under section 164 of the CrPC – recorded before a magistrate and admissible in courts – from HR head-turned-approver Amit Chakraborty and two of the eight protected witnesses, named as Gama, Gama 1, Gama 2, Gama 3, Gama 4, Beta, Beta 1, and Beta 2.

NewsClick has repeatedly denied all the charges against it. Last week, the news portal published a detailed statement rejecting the “absurd, baseless allegations” in the chargesheet. It noted that many media reports on the chargesheet were published without seeking NewsClick’s response.

Purkayastha and Amit Chakraborty were arrested on October 3 last year. This was after The New York Times alleged the news site was among Chinese propaganda outlets funded by American tech mogul Neville Roy Singham.

The FIR named Purkayastha, activist Gautam Navlakha,and Singham. It invoked multiple sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, involving unlawful activities, terrorism, raising funds for terrorism, conspiracy and threatening witnesses, along with section 153A and 120B of the IPC for promoting enmity between groups and criminal conspiracy. Among other charges, it accused them of fomenting unrest during the anti-CAA and farmers’ protests, and discrediting India’s efforts to manage the Covid pandemic.

‘Money for riots’

Gama, who claimed to be a NewsClick employee, alleged that the news outlet’s founder Prabir Purkayastha used to send his employees to take part in demonstrations, gave them cash to distribute among rioters, and told them to incite Muslims to carry out riots.

Gama 2, meanwhile, alleged that Purkayastha gave funds to OCCRP journalist Anand Mangnale and instructed him to go to Shaheen Bagh in order to hand over the money to Sharjeel Imam – a student activist jailed in cases linked to the citizenship law protests – and his friends to sustain the demonstration. He alleged that the aim was to bring about bloodshed and violence.

Gama 2 named two NewsClick journalists Anusha Paul and Pawan Kulkarni and claimed that they received money to distribute among protesters at Chand Bagh so that weapons could be purchased. Paul and Kulkarni denied the allegations in a conversation with Newslaundry.

Gama 2 also alleged that Purkayastha gave money to Y Kiran Chandra of the Free Software Movement of India to support Naxal violence in Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Amit Chakraborty also repeated these allegations.