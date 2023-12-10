The need to make space for neurodiversity

During the opening of our two-week-long Forests of Life festival on campus, a student entered the seminar hall, taking the door next to the podium. He just stood there without moving, facing the hundreds who looked towards him. Our seminar halls are round on the outside, not differentiating the entry points meant for performers from those for the audience. Many people enter to find themselves facing the audience and quickly leap into the nearest vacant seat, hoping their apparent lateness has gone unnoticed, or turn around and leave. This student kept standing and looking at everyone. It is distracting when sub-action starts to play out next to the main action one is looking at. My neurotypical mind was on the verge of irritation – “Come on, sit down somewhere!” I was mentally mouthing.

This was until it dawned on me that the person could have been suddenly gripped with anxiety on seeing so many faces, all looking at him. Or perhaps, he was slowly and systematically moving his eyes from row to row to see where he could go and sit without disturbing or obstructing the view. Indeed, neurotypicals (NTs) have no awareness of neurodiversity (ND) except the idea that these people are ‘different’. This makes us categorise them as ‘person with disability’, a term that may be an improvement upon ‘disabled’, but is still patronising, and betraying the NT's sense of superiority.