The Latest: Iranian-backed Houthi rebels claim responsibility for missile attack on Israel

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for a missile attack on Israel.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, a military spokesman for the Houthis, issued a statement on Saturday on the rebel group’s Al-Masirah satellite television network.

Israel’s military had earlier said it had intercepted a missile.

The attack came after Saree signaled in a vague statement on Friday that the rebels would join the war that has shocked the region and rattled the global economy.

It is the first time Israel has faced fire from Yemen since the start of the conflict last month. Houthi attacks on vessels during the Israel-Hamas war upended shipping in the Red Sea.

Before the attack from Yemen, there appeared to be a breakthrough as Tehran agreed to allow humanitarian aid and agricultural shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Here is the latest:

Casualty toll rises after missile intercepted over Abu Dhabi

The casualty toll from a missile attack early Saturday in Abu Dhabi has risen to six.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office said an additional Pakistani national was injured by falling debris in the vicinity of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi when air defense systems intercepted a ballistic missile.

The attack caused three fires in the area which have been brought under control, it said.

Kuwait’s international airport damaged in drone attack

The Kuwait International airport was hit by drone attacks on Saturday, authorities said.

The Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement that the attacks severely damaged the airport’s radar systems.

No casualties were reported, it said.

Palestinian brothers killed in Israeli strike on Gaza, hospital says

An Israeli airstrike killed two Palestinian brothers Saturday morning in the Gaza Strip, hospital authorities said.

The strike hit the men close to the Showa roundabout in Gaza City’s Shijaiyah neighborhood, according to the Al-Ahly hospital.

The area is close to the so-called Yellow Line which separates Israeli-controlled areas across the Gaza Strip from the rest of the enclave.

Israel’s military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Yemen’s Houthis claim responsibility for a missile attack on Israel

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for a missile attack on Israel, their first since the war in the Middle East started.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, a military spokesman for the Houthis, issued the claim in a statement aired Saturday morning by the rebels’ Al-Masirah satellite television.

The Israeli military said it intercepted the missile.

The attack came hours after Saree signaled in a vague statement Friday that the rebels would join the war that shocked the region and rattled the global economy.

He said the rebels fired a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting what he described as “sensitive Israeli military sites” in southern Israel.

More than two dozen US troops have been wounded in Iranian attacks on Saudi air base in the past week, AP sources say

More than two dozen U.S. troops have been wounded in Iranian attacks on a Saudi air base in the past week, according to two people who have been briefed on the matter.

Iran fired six ballistic missiles and 29 drones at Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan air base in a Friday attack that wounded at least 15 troops, including five seriously, according to the sources who were not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity. U.S. officials initially reported that at least 10 U.S. troops were injured, including two seriously wounded.

The base had come under attack twice earlier this week, including an incident that injured 14 U.S. troops, according to the people who had been briefed on the matter.

Located about 96 kilometers (60 miles) from the Saudi capital of Riyadh, the base is run by the Royal Saudi Air Force, but is also used by U.S. troops.

Oman reports drone attack on Salalah port

Oman said the strike hit Salalah port Saturday morning, wounding a foreign worker.

The government media office said the two-drone attack also damaged a crane.

Sirens sound in Bahrain ahead of a potential attack

Sirens sounded in Bahrain Saturday morning, ahead of a potential attack, authorities said.

The Interior Ministry urged people to head to the nearest safe location.

Saudi base faced an onslaught of Iranian missiles and drones in an attack that wounded US troops

Iran fired six ballistic missiles and 29 drones at Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan air base in a Friday attack, according to a person briefed on the assault.

The Iranian assault wounded at least 15 U.S. service members, including five who were seriously hurt in the attack, according to the person who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity. U.S. officials initially reported that at least 10 U.S. troops were injured, including two who were seriously wounded.