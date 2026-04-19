The Latest: Iran fires on ships in Strait of Hormuz as Tehran imposes restrictions again

Iran reversed its decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and fired on a tanker attempting to pass the waterway on Saturday. It also warned that it would continue to block transit through the strait as long as the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports remained in effect.

Confusion over the critical chokepoint threatened to deepen the energy crisis roiling the global economy and push the two countries toward renewed conflict, even as mediators expressed confidence a new deal was within reach.

Iran's joint military command said on Saturday that "control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state ... under strict management and control of the armed forces."

Two gunboats from Iran's Revolutionary Guard opened fire on a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said. It reported the tanker and crew as safe, without identifying the vessel or its destination. TankerTrackers.com reported vessels were forced to turn around in the strait, including an Indian-flagged supertanker, after they were fired on by Iran.

Saturday's developments came after U.S. President Donald Trump said the blockade "will remain in full force" until Tehran reaches a deal with the U.S. that includes its nuclear program. Tehran had reopened the strait Friday to commercial vessels.

Roughly one-fifth of the world's oil passes through the strait and further limits would squeeze already constrained supply, driving prices higher once again. Iran's Friday announcement about the opening of the crucial body of water, through which 20% of the world's oil is shipped, came as a 10-day truce between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon appeared to hold.

Despite the escalation, Pakistani officials say the United States and Iran are still moving closer to a deal ahead of the April 22 ceasefire deadline.

The fighting has killed at least 3,000 people in Iran, nearly 2,300 in Lebanon, 23 in Israel and more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states. Thirteen U.S. service members have also been killed.

Here is the latest:

Another Israeli soldier dies in combat

Israel's military says another soldier died in combat in southern Lebanon, the second death announced in under twelve hours.

It brought the total number of soldiers killed in Lebanon to 15, and was the second soldier killed in combat since the ceasefire.

The military said another soldier was badly wounded in the same incident, along with four moderately wounded and four lightly injured.

It was the second soldier to die since the ceasefire. The first died because of wounds sustained during combat, the military said.

UN chief condemns attack in Lebanon that killed French peacekeeper

Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, says Guterres has strongly condemned the killing of a French peacekeeper and the wounding of three others in an attack in southern Lebanon.

The U.N. peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon came under attack with small-arms fire Saturday morning. Two of the injured were hurt seriously, France's president and the force known as UNIFIL said.

Both President Emmanuel Macron and the UNIFIL force blamed Hezbollah, but the Lebanese militant group denied involvement.

Iran declares the Strait of Hormuz fully closed, state media reports

The navy of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps said it extended the closure to the corridor it had earlier designated for the safe passage of vessels through the strategic waterway and declared the strait fully closed until the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports and ships is lifted.

On Friday, Iran said vessels could move through the strait in coordination with it and against the payment of a toll.

But in a statement late Saturday carried by Iran's state media, the navy warned that any violating vessel would be targeted.

Iran considers the U.S. blockade a violation of the ceasefire between the two countries. Two vessels were attacked earlier on Saturday in the Strait of Hormuz and off Oman's coast, at least one of them by Iranian gunboats.

Israel says one of its soldiers has been killed in Lebanon

The military said the soldier, an officer, was killed in south Lebanon on Friday, the day after the start of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire that has otherwise largely held.

It said two other soldiers were injured in the incident, but didn't release any more details.

This brings to 14 the number of Israeli soldiers killed in the latest war in Lebanon.

Hezbollah leader dismisses ceasefire paper published by US

Naim Kassem, head of the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, in a statement read on the group's al-Manar TV said a paper published by the U.S. State Department that it described as the text of a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel "means nothing at the practical level, but it is an insult to our country."

"Everyone knows that the government of Lebanon has not met or approved this statement," he said.

The text published by the U.S. described the 10-day truce as a gesture by Israel "to enable good-faith negotiations" toward a permanent peace agreement with Lebanon. The text gives Israel the "right to take all necessary measures in self-defense, at any time, against planned, imminent, or ongoing attacks." It does not mention any similar right for Lebanon or Hezbollah.

Kassem said the truce should entail "a complete cessation of all hostilities" and that Hezbollah "will respond to enemy violations."

Israel's military kills two UNICEF-contracted truck drivers in northern Gaza

The Israeli military killed two UNICEF-contracted truck drivers at a water point in northern Gaza Strip, forcing the UN agency to suspend its operations in the area, UNICEF said.

Two other people were also injured in the attack that occurred Friday at the Mansoura water filling point in Gaza City, UNICEF said in a statement.

The firing took place "during routine, water trucking operations, with no changes in movement or procedures," it said.

The Israeli military claimed that troops opened fire on suspected militants in the area of the so-called Yellow Line, which separates Israeli-controlled areas from the rest of Gaza. It said the incident was being investigated.

UNICEF said the point is being used multiple times a day to keep providing hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza City with clean water from the Mekorot water supply line.

The agency said it suspended on-site activities until security conditions in the area are restored.

India summons Iran's ambassador after Indian-flagged tankers shot at near Strait of Hormuz

India on Saturday summoned Iran's ambassador in New Delhi after two Indian vessels were forced to reverse course in the Strait of Hormuz following reports of gunfire from Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

India's foreign secretary conveyed New Delhi's "deep concern at the shooting incident" at two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz to the Iranian ambassador, a statement by India's External Affairs Ministry said.

The foreign secretary told the Iranian envoy that Tehran had earlier facilitated the safe passage of several ships bound for India. The statement said the Indian official urged the Iranian ambassador to "convey India's views to the authorities in Iran and resume at the earliest the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait."

Macron says a French soldier was killed and 3 were wounded in attack on peacekeepers in Lebanon

A U.N. peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon came under attack with small-arms fire Saturday morning leaving one French peacekeeper dead and three wounded, two of them seriously, France's president and the force known as UNIFIL said.

The attack near the southern Lebanese village of Ghandouriyeh came after a 10-day ceasefire went into effect at midnight Thursday between Israel and Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group.

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Pakistan prime minister returns home after regional visits ahead of expected US-Iran talks

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif returned home Saturday after visiting Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey ahead of an expected second round of talks between the United States and Iran.

Sharif's office said in a statement that he was received by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi upon arrival in the eastern city of Lahore.

It said Naqvi, who visited Iran earlier this week along with army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and other officials, later met Sharif and briefed him on their talks with the Iranian leadership.

Hezbollah denies links to attack that left one French peacekeeper dead in south Lebanon

The Iran-backed group in a statement called for caution when assigning blame and judgment, until the Lebanese army completes its investigation of the incident.

Hezbollah said the peacekeeping forces should coordinate with the Lebanese army in their operations.

Hezbollah expressed surprise at the hasty accusations leveled against it, especially given the silence of these same parties "when the Israeli enemy attacks UNIFIL forces."

Iran says it is reviewing new US proposals

Iran's Supreme National Security Council said in a statement that Pakistan's army chief, serving as an intermediary, presented the proposals to Iran when he recently visited Tehran, and they were still under review.

It was not revealed what was in the proposals.

The council said Iran has yet to respond, but further talks would require the U.S. to abandon "excessive demands and adjust its requests to the realities on the ground."

It also said that Iran will maintain full control over traffic through the Strait of Hormuz until "the war fully ends and lasting peace is achieved in the region," adding that it would collect detailed information on passing vessels, issue transit certificates and impose tolls.

The council added that it considered the U.S. naval blockade a violation of the ceasefire, and there would be no reopening of the Strait of Hormuz until that was lifted.

Trump says Iran 'got a little cute,' but there are good conversations happening

President Donald Trump says that U.S. talks with Iran are going well and that he expects to have more information "by the end of the day."

Trump made the comments Saturday morning during a White House event where he signed an executive order directing the Food and Drug Administration to expedite review of certain psychedelic drugs designed as breakthrough therapy for mental illness.

Trump declined to take reporters' questions about Iran but said, "We have very good conversations going on."

He says Iran "got a little cute," later adding, "They wanted to close up the strait again," referring to the Strait of Hormuz.

"They can't blackmail us," Trump said.

Pope Leo XIV says 'not in my interest at all' to debate Trump but will keep preaching peace

Pope Leo XIV said Saturday that it was "not in my interest at all" to debate U.S. President Donald Trump about the Iran war, but that he would continue preaching the Gospel message of peace.

Leo spoke to reporters aboard the papal plane flying from Cameroon to Angola.

He addressed the spiraling back-and-forth saga of Trump's critiques of his peace message, which have dominated news headlines this week. But the American pope also sought to set the record straight, insisting that his preaching isn't directed at Trump, but reflects the broader Gospel message of peace.

"There's been a certain narrative that has not been accurate in all of its aspects, but because of the political situation created when, on the first day of the trip, the president of the United States made some comments about myself," he said.

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Turkish Vice President says US-Iran negotiations will take time to conclude

Cevdet Yilmaz, whose country has been supporting Pakistan's efforts to bring the sides together, told The Associated Press there are many "complex issues" on the table.

Yilmaz said he still believes talks between Iran and the United States would continue.

"We would all like these talks to end all at once, in a very short time. But we need to be realistic. These comprehensive negotiations will take some time," Yilmaz said.

The vice president also said that a comprehensive settlement between Iran and the United States would be a prerequisite for free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

"What is the root cause here? The ongoing war. Therefore, the end of this war will provide the greatest guarantee," he said.

US says 23 ships turned back since Iran blockade started

The U.S. military says it has forced 23 ships to turn around near the Strait of Hormuz since it imposed a naval blockade of Iranian ports.

In a post on X, the Central Command said U.S. forces are still enforcing the blockade "against ships entering or exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas."

The blockade ordered by President Donald Trump started April 13 as part of U.S. pressure on Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In response to the continued blockade, Iran reimposed restrictions on transit through the strait.

British military say container vessel attacked near the Strait of Hormuz

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said an unknown projectile hit the vessel, 25 nautical miles (46 kilometers) northeast of Oman.

Some containers on the vessel were damaged, it said.

The attack is the second on Saturday, after two gunboats from Iran's Revolutionary Guard opened fire on a tanker transiting the key waterway.

Iran's supreme leader sends defiant message

Iran's "valiant navy" is "ready to inflict new bitter defeats on its enemies," Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said.

Khamenei's defiant remarks came as Iran swiftly reimposed restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz.

In a message celebrating the anniversary of the establishment of Iran's army, he hailed Iran's drone strikes that targeted Israel and the U.S. interests across the region during the war.

Indian ships reverse course in Hormuz strait, vessel tracker says

Two Indian vessels have had to reverse course in the Strait of Hormuz following reports of gunfire from Iran's Revolutionary Guard, a vessel-tracker said.

TankerTrackers.com said the vessels include an Indian-flagged supertanker, carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi oil.

Iranian gunboats fire on tanker, British military says

The British military says two gunboats from Iran's Revolutionary Guard opened fire on a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz after Iran said it had reimposed restrictions on the vital waterway.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre said the tanker and crew were reported safe, without identifying the vessel or its destination.

Iran said earlier it was reimposing restrictions on the strait in response to a U.S. blockade on Iranian shipping and ports. Iran has prevented vessels from crossing throughout the seven-week-long war, except for ones it authorizes.

Iran says it won't hand over enriched uranium to US

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh dismissed claims from U.S. President Donald Trump over the uranium and sounded a note of caution with regard to future talks between the two countries.

Speaking to the Associated Press in the Turkish city of Antalya, Khatibzadeh said the Iranians were not ready for a new round of face-to-face talks with the U.S. because the Americans "have not abandoned their maximalist position."

On Friday, Trump said the U.S. will go into Iran and "get all the nuclear dust," referring to the 970 pounds (440 kilograms) of enriched uranium believed to be buried under nuclear sites badly damaged by U.S. military strikes last year.

Lebanese leaders discuss future talks with Israel

The meeting between President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam came during a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

According to a statement from Aoun's office, the pair discussed Lebanon's "readiness for negotiations" with Israel. Lebanon and Israel have been in a state of war since 1948.

Earlier this week, the two countries' ambassadors to the U.S. held a meeting, in the first direct talks in decades.

U.S. President Donald Trump has invited Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House, although no date has been set yet.

Aoun has said he is ready to go anywhere to "liberate my country, protect my people and save my nation."

Iran reimposes restrictions in Strait of Hormuz

Iran has reversed course on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, reimposing restrictions on the critical waterway after the U.S. said the move would not end its blockade.

The country's joint military command said "control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state ... under strict management and control of the armed forces."

It warned that it would continue to block transit through the strait as long as the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports remained in effect.

The announcement came the morning after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. blockade "will remain in full force" until Tehran reaches a deal with the U.S., including on its nuclear program.

Pakistani leader heads home from Turkey ahead of U.S.-Iran talks

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for home after visiting Turkey, where he attended a diplomacy forum in Antalya.

Whiie there, he met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani ahead of the second round of U.S.-Iran talks in Islamabad.

While at the forum, Sharif discussed recent regional developments and ongoing diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington with Erdogan and the Qatari emir.

Pakistan is expected to host the second round of talks between Iran and the United States early next week

Iran announces partial reopening of its airspace

Iran has announced a partial reopening of its airspace after a seven-week hiatus because of the war, state media reported.

The Civil Aviation Organization said air routes over eastern Iran were reopened at 7 a.m. (0330 GMT), according to the state-owned IRAN newspaper. It said flights at the country's airports would gradually resume but did not give a timeframe.

Iran's airspace had been closed since the U.S. and Israel began striking Iran on Feb. 28. The partial reopening has come more than a week into a ceasefire between Iran and the U.S.

Iranian lawmaker clarifies conditions for transit through Hormuz

A senior Iranian lawmaker said only commercial vessels authorized by the Revolutionary Guard are allowed to transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Ebrahim Azizi, head of Iran's parliamentary National Security Commission, said in a social media post late Friday that commercial vessels must pay "required tolls" before transiting the strait, using a route set by Iran last month.

"The time has come to comply with the new Maritime Regime of the Strait of Hormuz," he said. "These regulations are determined by Iran, not by social media posts!"

He warned that the mechanism could change "if the U.S. attempts to create any disturbance for Iranian ships."

Strait of Hormuz only open during ceasefire, Iranian military official says

Iran's Defense Ministry spokesperson said the Strait of Hormuz is only open during a ceasefire and conditionally, two Iranian semiofficial news agencies reported.

Brig. Gen. Reza Talaei-Nik said "military vessels and those linked to hostile forces have no right" of transit, according to the ISNA and Mehr news agencies.