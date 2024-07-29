The history of why govt staff were banned from associating with RSS

Newsclip from February 3, 1948 - The Indian Express Google News Archives

On July 11, 1949, after much back and forth between then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Home Minister Sardar Patel, and the RSS’ second-ever chief MS Golwarker over the course of a year, a notification was released removing the ban on the RSS. This happened as the RSS promised to emphasise their loyalty to the Constitution of India and to the Indian flag in their own bylaws.

The second ban came in 1975, the year Indira Gandhi declared Emergency. This period of authoritarianism, autocracy and unchecked power, and widespread censorship needs little introduction. Many of Indira Gandhi’s opponents both on the political Left and the Right were jailed, including then RSS chief Madhukar Dattatraya Deoras, whom sangh pracharaks referred to as ‘Balasaheb’. The RSS was banned along with 22 other organisations. According to Christopher Jafferlot’s India's First Dictatorship: The Emergency, 1975-77, co-authored with Pratinav Anil, many jailed RSS leaders wrote letters of reconciliation to Indira Gandhi.

Christopher Jafferlot and Pratinav Anil wrote, “It is no accident that the official history of the RSS in Emergency India, The People versus Emergency: A Saga of Struggle glosses over the Deoras letters; only a version of the first is reproduced, not in full, and almost en passant at the very end of the book. Deoras was not alone. Hans Raj Gupta, former Delhi mayor and ‘provincial RSS sanghchalak [organiser] for Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Delhi’, too, wrote Mrs Gandhi a similar letter from Tihar, promising in exchange for lifting the ban the beginning of a ‘new era of cooperation’ between the Parivar and the Congress, the former assisting the latter in its ‘nation-building activities’.”

With the end of the Emergency in 1977, the ban on the RSS among other organisations was lifted.

The third and final ban on the organisation came in 1992, in the wake of the demolition of the Babri Masjid and the communal violence that followed. Four days after the demolition of the mosque (December 6), the RSS was declared an unlawful organisation on December 10 by then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao who banned the organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Narasimha Rao also banned the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Bajrang Dal, the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, and the Student Islamic Movement of India.

However, once again the ban on the RSS was short-lived. A tribunal in New Delhi led by Justice Bahri ruled that there was no material evidence to support the Union government's accusations. The ban was lifted months later in June 1993.

As many would recall, the days following the demolition were horrific. Communal violence and anti-Muslim pogroms spread across states. The Bombay Riots alone claimed about 900 lives. Of these, as per a Scroll report , 575 of the dead were Muslims, 275 were Hindus, and 50 were from other faiths.

Years later, in 2009, Justice MS Liberhan submitted his one-man Commission report to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Liberhan was tasked with probing the events that led to the demolition of the Babri Masjid. This report, available on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs, traced events as far back as the RSS’ mobilisation alongwith LK Advani’s Rath Yatra of February 1990 from Somnath to Ayodhya. It held the RSS culpable in the demolition alongside other right-wing organisations like the VHP and Bajrang Dal.

On December 6, 1992 — the date of the Babri Masjid demolition — Liberhan’s report noted how both LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi were present at the site in the morning, hours before the actual demolition.

The report further added: “The evidence presented before the Commission suggests that the total numbers present within the corridors was anywhere between 1,000 to 5,000. The presence of another 75,000 to 150,000 Karsevaks was claimed at Ram Katha Kunj at a distance of 200 yards from the disputed structure. Ram Katha Kunj was an open area extending up to Ram Dewar.”

In his conclusion, Liberhanv also warned, “The problem of a politically and religiously biased civil service and police service is particularly vexatious. The civil servant or police officer who professes or practises closeness to a political or religious leader and who thereby allows it to colour his objective discharge of duties is an anathema to good governance.”

In the wake of the Union government’s decision to remove the 1966 restriction on government employees, similar concerns have been raised by Opposition leaders, activists, civil society organisations, and regular citizens — how can the bureaucracy remain an unbiased and neutral administrative body in the face of such a decision.