The Hindu has awakened, now what?

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The most profound irony of majoritarian politics is that it ends up destroying the very ‘majority’ it vowed to protect. This fundamental contradiction connects right-wing demagogues across time: from Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini to our neighbour Mahinda Rajapaksa.

These men promised their supporters racial supremacy, economic success and restoration of national pride. But they ended up burning in their own bonfires.

Narendra Modi is fast becoming the latest addition to this list as all Indians – cutting across caste, class, gender, sexuality, religion, regional divides and ethnicity – begin to wake up to the consequences of his disastrous years in power as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and the Prime Minister of India.

There is an overwhelming sense that everything has collapsed in India, not just the education system. Not just secularism, social justice, press freedom, human rights, constitutional morality, the sanctity of elections, federalism, free speech and all those other foggy lefty idealisms.

India is globally ranked fourth in terms of oil refining capacity. The PM’s home state also boasts the world’s largest single-site refinery (owned by the Ambanis). Yet, not even the quality of fuel has survived the overall collapse in standards.

The economy, the rupee, border security, public health, environment and infrastructure, law and order, and international relations.

Even the donation box of the grandest temple dedicated to the dearest of Hindutva gods wasn’t spared. Among the supporters of the Gen Z uprising are those devotees who believe that Lord Ram Lalla Virajman has cursed this government.

The situation gives a twist to the famous refrain from the Nazi era, “When they came for the communists, unionists and Jews, I did not speak because I wasn’t a Jew, communist or unionist.”

When Hindutva came for the Hindus, they set the whole house on fire. The man who claimed to be non-biologically born has now become a national joke thanks to the same people who were once part of his ‘divine fellowship’.

What does this mean for those millennials who lost their youth fighting to see a day like this? What does this mean for battles that have lasted generations? Importantly, what shape will things take from here?

What’s at stake is the legacy of a long struggle

One can see why many veterans of progressive people’s movements are guarded about this historic moment. They aren’t sure how long this will last and how much it will change India.

They have lived long enough to know that every revolt is not a revolution. Yet, they are not entirely sure which one this is.

It is reasonable for them to ask if the millions who have taken to the streets across the country will rise again when Muslims, Christians, Dalits and Adivasis are persecuted. Will those who are today holding Bhagat Singh posters and mocking crony capitalists like Adani and Ambani join the class war?