The gone girls of India: CRY report on NCRB data on missing girls says situation grim

Contributing factors

There are many factors contributing to children going missing, being kidnapped or abducted, and getting trafficked. They are multifaceted, ranging from economic disparities to gender-based discrimination that leave girls disproportionately exposed to exploitation.

Poverty is also a significant driver of child trafficking in India. Poverty and lack of opportunities for disadvantaged communities push vulnerable families into desperation, making them susceptible to traffickers promising better lives for their children, especially during the pandemic when families lost their sources of income. This made it easier for traffickers to appease such affected families with jobs for their children, which led them to agree to send their children away with the traffickers.

Limited access to education leaves children more susceptible to exploitation, as they are unaware of their rights and potential dangers. Also, gender discrimination in Indian society makes girls particularly susceptible to trafficking, especially for sexual exploitation and forced labour. The demand for cheap labour in various sectors and the flourishing underground sex trade perpetuate the trafficking of children.

According to CRY, ground experience shows that the children from vulnerable backgrounds were at greater risk of going missing, being kidnapped, and getting trafficked. Domestic abuse, lack of freedom at home, absence of social interactions, and stress could be the possible reasons for children to run away from their homes.

CRY also points out that one thing that has been seen to be practically working on the ground is vigilance by the community and the parents for preventing incidents of children going missing.

Even the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) has recognised the significance of prevention along with the focus on the processes followed after a child has gone missing.

Way forward

The complex and multifaceted nature of child trafficking in India demands a collective effort to protect children, especially girls, from exploitation and abuse. It requires a multi-pronged approach that tackles these underlying factors.

India must confront this crisis head-on by enhancing law enforcement efforts and ensuring that cases are thoroughly investigated. The laws and guidelines are too strict and there are gaps in implementation of the same.

The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) framed by the Ministry of Women and Child Development are very well laid down; however, there is lacuna in the implementation of the guidelines. If all the relevant stakeholders work in coordination, then there would be greater chances of tracing missing children at the earliest.

State governments can initiate regular awareness campaigns on missing and trafficked children in the communities, schools, markets, railway stations, and other relevant areas.

Considering most children go missing in the age group 14-18 years, state governments may specifically design a programme for adolescent protection and awareness. This programme can be structured around existing programmes by forming community groups for children belonging to the above-mentioned age group.

Proper training and orientation of the concerned staff and authorities dealing with the issue of missing children need to be carried out by states.

The law enforcement agencies should make strong charges against the accused based on the statement of victims and other circumstantial evidence. All rescued children should be produced before the Child Welfare Committee and appropriate authorities as early as possible based on the existing guidelines and SOPs.

Special drives by police such as Operation Smile have shown a positive result towards ensuring child protection. These special drives however, have been discontinued. Such drives should be implemented again so that the risk to a child‘s life gets reduced and an atmosphere of safety and security is ensured.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras should be installed in schools, streets, and other locations as a monitoring mechanism to control the rapid increase in crime against children and ensure their safety and protection.

Governments, NGOs, communities, and individuals must collaborate to create a safe and nurturing environment for our girls and children. By addressing the root causes, strengthening law enforcement, and providing comprehensive support, we can work towards a future where every girl and child is free from the horrors of trafficking and can fulfil their potential with dignity and rights upheld.

Data for all graphics sourced from NCRB Report 2022.