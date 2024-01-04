The fallout over an RTI that revealed money spent for Modi selfie booths at rail stations

“Timelines for disposal of RTI applications were surpassed in many cases resulting in a large number of appeals filed before the First Appellate Authority or the Central Information Commission, not only increasing the quantum of work but bringing disrepute to the organisation,” the notification stated. To address these issues, the notification specified that a decision has been taken to ensure strict compliance with the timelines for disposal as prescribed in the Right to Information (RTI) Act at any cost.

Historically, the Railways operated with a Public Information Officer and Chief Public Information Officer as per the provisions of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, responsible for providing information sought by petitioners. According to The Hindu, as reported by sources in the Southern Railway, general managers and divisional railway managers did not hold any role as appellate or competent authorities under the Act.

The BJP government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been recognised for progressively restricting the scope of the Right to Information (RTI) during its ten-year tenure. In August 2023, the Rajya Sabha passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023. While awaiting President Droupadi Murmu's assent to become India’s first data protection law, the bill has sparked concerns regarding the potential dilution of the Right to Information (RTI) Act. RTI activists have also been subjected to harassment, intimidation, and physical assaults and in some instances, been killed.