The ‘drug threat’ that justified the US ouster of Maduro won’t be fixed by his arrest

Donald Trump has flagged as a key reason for the U.S. military operation on Jan. 3, 2026, that captured President Nicolás Maduro and whisked him to New York to .
as “the kingpin of a vast criminal network responsible for trafficking colossal amounts of deadly and illicit drugs into the United States.”
In 2025, the administration presented the and repeated strikes on as necessary to counter the flow of cocaine into the United States.
But as focused on Latin America, I know that when assessed against hard data on cocaine production and transit, the U.S. pretense for military action against Venezuela falters.
Venezuela has never been . That distinction belongs overwhelmingly to Colombia, which accounts for the vast majority of in the Western Hemisphere.
That means the arrest of Maduro and subsequent U.S. attempts to control Venezuela’s government are unlikely to stem the influx of cocaine into the U.S.
While Venezuela’s geography and governance gaps make it , most U.S. cocaine originates and flows through . This contradicts the claim that Caracas was the central hub of cocaine trafficking into the United States.
Moreover, the today is overwhelmingly , which have , not Venezuela.
So why did Washington elevate Venezuela’s role in narcotics?
The answer, I believe, lies less in illicit markets than in power. By conflating criminal networks with government authority, and indictments, the without explicit congressional authorization.
Once Maduro was removed, the substance beneath the rhetoric became clearer. The U.S. has not turned power over to . Instead, it facilitated the swearing-in of , a figure and whose network includes people long accused by U.S. authorities of illegal activities.
The by the interim government and U.S. moves to to American interests underscore that what unfolded was not purely a counternarcotics mission but a reconfiguration of governance in Caracas.
The role of the – or Cartel of the Suns – in this narrative deserves particular scrutiny. Originally a label for alleged , U.S. legal indictments and expanded that concept. That amplified the narrative that .
In fact, the at all. Yet the narrative of Maduro as head of a narco-terrorist empire was politically and legally potent. It provided , creating a justification that could be sold domestically and internationally as an effort to defend U.S. citizens from an external criminal threat.
But the U.S. attack in Venezuela was not, in substance, a counternarcotics mission. It was a strategic economic and geopolitical operation .
Two days after the Venezuela attack, the that , underscoring that the link between drug enforcement and regime removal was more instrumental than evidentiary.
, “Drug trafficking and human rights were the excuse; the real motive was oil.”
While the U.S. operation in Venezuela undoubtedly disrupted the trafficking networks that operated under Maduro’s umbrella, at least temporarily, the action cannot be convincingly framed as a drug supply intervention.
The reality of drug trafficking itself underscores this point.
are dynamic. When one route is disrupted, .
Routes that once used Venezuelan territory have likely rerouted rather than collapsed. This has historically characterized drug flow in Latin America in .
Even if Venezuelan transit networks are briefly destabilized, there is no evidence that U.S. intervention will lead to a . The most significant drivers of U.S. drug problems, including , operate largely outside Venezuela.
The U.S. operation may benefit Venezuela politically by toppling a long-standing authoritarian figure. That opens the .
But if the lens through which policymakers view these events is drug policy, they are misreading both the evidence and the incentives. The action was centered on energy and strategic realignment, with counternarcotics rhetoric serving as a justification rather than a driver of the U.S. attack.
And while trafficking networks adapt and survive, these shifts will not reduce the flow of drugs into the United States, which has long been shaped by factors .
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article .