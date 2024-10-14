The cream bun conundrum: How the GST regime has affected India’s food industry

When it comes to gold, it’s not unheard of for customers and stores to bill the components of a piece of jewellery ‘separately’ to ensure their final cost is fair — stone cost versus gold cost, for instance. But while it may make financial sense to complicate matters for something as expensive as gold, it seems we’re at a situation where small businesses have to do the same for a cream bun. Bun, 100 gm, at 0% GST. Vanilla Cream, 10 gm, at 5% GST. As funny as it sounds, this is the conundrum facing the food industry across India, as presented by the Managing Director of popular Coimbatore restaurant chain Sree Annapoorna Hotel, D Srinivasan. In a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he highlighted the industry’s grievances over inconsistencies in GST, by pointing out how a bun and a cream bun are taxed differently. As a result, he joked, customers prefer buying the bun and cream separately to make their own cream buns. Because, if you bought a cream bun, you’d have to pay 18% GST as it comes under the ‘pastry’ category.While the business owner who brought up the issue was made to apologise to the Finance Minister for — well, his half-baked understanding of how Q&As work in this regime — the problem presented by him is one that ails most businesses in the food industry, especially small ones that make just enough money above the taxation threshold. And they have issues with every aspect of GST..Varying tax rates that make no senseSrinivasan’s point about the differences in GST rates between a bun and a cream bun is just one particular example. The rates vary from 0% to 18% for different bakery items, including separate rates for sweets and savouries; the same applies to milk and milk products..It’s like this – let’s say you are trying to make a sandwich. The plain bread is tax-free. But if you need toasted bread, there is a 5% tax, and if you decide to add butter or cheese, you’d have to pay 12% GST. So if you’re on a budget, your best bet is to get a loaf of plain bread, toast it yourself, get a packet of milk – which, by the way is tax-free – and make your own butter. This — as anyone who cooks knows — only works if you’re planning to make multiple sandwiches and use the butter for other dishes. And let’s not even go to the cost of LPG – with 18% GST, it adds up to Rs 805 for a cylinder in Bengaluru..The more you try to alter just the basic ingredients, the more confusing the tax rates are, with no logic behind the uneven distribution.Speaking to TNM, N Raghu, the owner of Sri Venkateshwara sweetmeat stall in Bengaluru, said that this situation has created frustration in the industry. “These fluctuations affect our sales, because when the price goes up, people tend to buy half a kg instead of 1 kg. On top of that we have inflation of minimum 12% to 15% every year,” he said.Additionally, this has also become a matter of concern while billing products. Customers are perplexed with different GST rates on the same bill. “We need to update these rates in the software for every product, which is then applied in the bill. It is not just our customers, even when I go to a restaurant and see this, I get confused. Again I have to get the menu, add the prices and find out,” he explained.PC Rao, the president of Bengaluru Hotels Association, said that this has also created confusion in the auditing process. “Practically, these rates are complicated. Scientifically, they make no sense. People will question when they see these separate rates in the same bill, especially if they buy products in bulk. These kinds of confusions should have been cleared by the GST council already. We feel that the ease of doing business has been forgotten by them,” he said..The cost of complianceThe GST regime is supposed to be a unified system, to simplify the country’s taxation.It consolidates previous taxes like Value Added Tax (VAT) and Excise duty, which were the major components of the system. Under GST, the tax is divided between both the Union government and the state governments over a common base at the same rate, which together add up to the final tax rate. It is divided into three categories; Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), State Goods and Services Tax (SGST), and IGST (Integrated Goods and Services Tax). The first two are collected for intra state transactions, while the third one is applicable for inter state transactions.The items are classified using the Harmonised System of Nomenclature (HSN) code, and each HSN code is assigned to a specific rate. This falls under defined tax slabs; 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%. There are further exempted goods that have zero GST. The tax rate applicable to a product can be determined based on the HSN code.Businesses whose annual turnover exceeds specific thresholds are mandated to have a GST registration. Companies with a turnover of Rs 40 lakh or more (goods only) and Rs 20 lakh or more (services only) should register and pay tax for their taxable goods and services. It is to be noted that the threshold rates are different in special category states (north-east states) in India. .GST registration thresholds:.“Companies have two options for GST registration – regular or composition. Under regular registration, companies must file monthly returns and are allowed to display the tax rates on invoices, collecting it directly from customers. In contrast, businesses with composition registration file quarterly and pay a fixed GST rate according to the nature of their business, which cannot be passed on to the customers,” a GST officer told TNM. Any business owner can register under the regular category, but for a composition registration, the business must operate within a single state, with specific turnover rates that vary for different sectors.The cost businesses must bear for GST compliance is immense, which is further driven up by uneven tax rates. For instance, a business with a turnover of Rs 39 lakh has no compliance. Meanwhile, the one with a turnover of Rs 40 lakh falls under the purview of GST, and must spend at least Rs 2 lakh on taxes if the rate for all their goods is 5% and up to Rs 7.2 lakh if everything was taxed at 18%. With multiple tax rates in the food industry, this process is complicated.Additionally, filing the tax returns can be quite expensive too. It requires paid softwares, accountants, and Chartered Accountants to navigate the process efficiently. “Filing GST returns is quite confusing and time consuming, as it involves various rates associated with different HSN codes. We have to verify the codes multiple times to make sure everything is right,” a CA explained. CAs also charge more if they have put in a lot of time to deal with the complex data..The cost of speaking upGiven the complex scenario, Srinivasan’s query brings to light a recurring issue faced by the food industry. Despite writing many times to the Finance Minister, the sector continues to grapple with a tax system that imposes a heavy burden.GST for restaurants followed a different structure initially. Food served in air-conditioned (AC) restaurants were taxed at 18%, while non-AC outlets were charged 12%. “Some restaurants would even turn off their ACs to qualify for the lower tax rate. Following widespread criticism, this system was revised and now food is charged at 5% at restaurants. However, for hotels with room rent exceeding Rs 7,500, the slab is 18%,” the GST officer said. “Another interesting point is that if those hotels offer catering services, those are also subjected to an 18% GST,” he added.Despite the revision, the system continues to pose challenges to hoteliers. “Even when the rent is less than the slab, we might have to increase it during peak seasons for a few days. If it crosses the slab for even one room for a day, the GST also increases. During the audit if they find that even one room was charged more than Rs 7,500, we will have to pay the difference,” Rao said.Even the reduction of tax rate to 5% came with a significant drawback — the removal of Input Tax Credit (ITC).ITC is a tax benefit that allows businesses to reduce the tax they pay on their output, by adjusting it with the amount of tax they already paid on their input. For example, if a business paid Rs 5,000 as tax for raw materials and collected Rs 10,000 as tax on sales, they can reduce the input tax from the tax collected and pay Rs 5,000 to the government. This is a huge relief, especially for businesses that spend a lot on raw materials, and it also avoids cascading taxes.“For a medium-scale business like ours, not being able to claim ITC is a serious burden,” said a restaurant owner from Kerala. “On top of various taxes we pay for the raw materials, then there is also the building rent which is taxed at 18%. ITC used to release us from a huge tax burden to an extent, as we got to claim credits of at least one-third of the tax. But now, even with the reduced tax rates, the burden is not off our shoulders,” he added. However, hotels that pay 18% GST can still claim ITC under the new revision.GST was hailed as an umbrella system that would consolidate the complex tax structure during its launch. In the words of Prime Minister Modi, “GST stands for Goods and Services Tax in legal terms, but its benefits will ensure that it is ‘Good and Simple Tax’ for the citizens of India. Good because it liberates us from layers of taxation, Simple because it is implemented uniformly across the country.”The GST officer said that the GST regime is yet to achieve the level of simplification it initially promised. “This is obvious because in a span of seven years, the GST council has held 53 meetings and published almost 900 notifications that amend different rates and rules — that itself is proof that the system is far from being a simplified one,” he said.The food industry was one of the first sectors that encountered various challenges with the GST. Despite multiple requests being made to the council and the Finance Minister, there doesn’t seem to be a solution in sight..Solutions According to a report by the World Bank Group, most of the countries that have implemented GST around the world have a single rate or two rates, while India has four slabs; 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%. This means India tops the list of countries that have the highest number of GST slabs, along with Italy, Pakistan, Luxembourg, and Ghana.“It is difficult for us to write a single bill for a family with different GST rates. If you are to increase, please do it uniformly,” is what Srinivasan said to the Finance Minister. This is one possible solution to tackle the situation. To deliver what the regime promised – uniformity.“Consolidating the different slabs to a three-tier system is one of the measures to achieve this. This revision, especially in the food industry, could establish categories with high, middle, and low rates for different food items. This will reduce the complexity and also ensure that essential goods remain affordable,” the GST officer suggested, adding that these discussions are taking place among the officials.Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Hotels Association has already raised complaints, along with a written request to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, for simplified rates. They have asked her to maintain the 5% GST without ITC for all hotels and increase the room rent slab for the 18% tax rate from Rs 7,500 to Rs 15,000. “Going forward, we are planning to stress on this issue once again,” Rao said.