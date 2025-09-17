The b’day ad blitz for Modi: ToI, HT skip demonetisation in PM’s legacy feature

All and sundry came out to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday on Wednesday.

Ministers, politicians, BJP leaders, private companies, trade associations, educational institutions – everyone paid big money for advertisements in English dailies to say ‘Happy Birthday, Modiji’.

Among the English newspapers, The Times of India led with 16 ads wishing PM Modi on his birthday. This was followed by The Indian Express with 10, Hindustan Times with nine, and The Hindu with three.

Delhi editions of four leading newspapers devoted their entire front pages to a striking, full-page advertisement placed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The tagline of the ad was ‘Delhi is now on the path to become viksit, triple engine leading the way’.

Modi overshadowed a part of the headline and the advertorial, and the rest of his cutout extended to the bottom of the page, which detailed the 75 activities the Delhi government will undertake under the BJP’s Seva Pakhwada programme. This ad was seen in The Times of India, Hindustan Times, The Indian Express, and The Hindu.