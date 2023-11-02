The Azadi Project to organise event on forced displacement and migration

A global discourse on forced displacement and migration is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on November 3 and 4. Organised by The Azadi Project and Rethinking Refugees, in partnership with Mariwala Health Initiative, Asia Society India Center, Report for the World, IIMAD (The International Institute of Migration & Development), Danish Siddiqui Foundation Asia, Fortify Rights, and Itihasology, ‘Rethinking Migration: Azadi to Coexist’ will be held at Triveni Kala Sangam. The event will consist of panel discussions, talks, photo exhibitions, film screenings, and a charity concert and will be held at Triveni Kala Sangam.

Several policymakers, journalists, activists, and artists are expected to participate in the two-day event to discuss the issues faced by forcibly displaced people, and how the governments and the host communities can support them. The event can also be attended remotely by making a free registration through this link .

Some of the speakers include Preethi Nallu, the Executive Director of Report for the World; Siddharth Varadarajan, the editor of The Wire; Yogendra Yadav, politician and activist; Raj Mariwala, Director at Mariwala Health Initiative; Rohini Mohan, an award winning independent journalist; Aamir Aziz, poet and actor; Prashant Bhushan, Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India; and Sabria Anwari, Afghan refugee and influencer, among others.