Ten individuals bought bonds worth Rs 172 crore, Lakshmi Mittal tops list

1. Lakshmi Mittal

The 73-year-old steel magnate accounts for 9.2% of all electoral bonds bought by individuals, purchasing 35 bonds of Rs 1 crore each on April 8, 2019. This window of purchase was just ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Mittal, who lives in London, sparked a controversy after he made donations to the Labour Party in 2001 and 2007. The first time, he gave the party 125,000 pounds. The second time, he donated two million pounds,

2. Laxmidas Vallabh Asmita Mercha

The Reporters Collective identified “Mercha” as Laxmidas Vallabhdas Merchant and Asmita Merchant, who are “related to each other”. Merchant is the group controller at Reliance Industries. He bought electoral bonds of Rs 25 crore in November 2023. The report said he ua also a director in at least six companies linked to Reliance’s takeover of the Network18 conglomerate.

3. KR Raja JT

Raja bought electoral bonds with Rs 25 crore on a single day. That was November 17, 2023,during a two-week window to purchase bonds during the assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

But who is KR Raja JT? No one seems to know.