Telugu actor Navdeep approaches court after police allege involvement in drugs case

Telugu actor Navdeep was named as an accused in the recent drug bust in which a film financier was apprehended. Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand on Thursday, September 14, said that Navdeep was involved in the case, and said that the actor was absconding. Responding to this on Twitter, the actor initially refused his involvement and claimed he was wrongly named in the case. “That’s not me gentlemen. I'm right here…” he said.

Further, on Friday, September 15, the actor reportedly approached the Telangana High Court reiterating that he was not involved in the case. He pleaded with the court against his arrest. Following this, the court has ordered the police not to arrest him, according to reports.

On August 30, the Hyderabad Narcotics Police raided an apartment in Madhapur and arrested film financier Venkataratna Reddy, who has financed movies like Damarukam, Kick, Businessman, Lovely, and Auto Nagar Surya. Along with Venkataratna, two others–Balaji and Murali– were arrested.

The officials had recovered four types of drugs–Cocaine, LSD, Ecstasy pills, Ganja from the accused.

B Balaji, an ex-Navy personnel was named as the primary accused in the case, while Venkataratna Reddy, a ‘regular consumer of drugs’ was funding the procurement of drugs, police said.