Telugu actor Navdeep approaches court after police allege involvement in drugs case

Telugu actor Navdeep was named as an accused in the recent drug bust in which a film financier was apprehended. Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand on Thursday, September 14, said that Navdeep was involved in the case, and said that the actor was absconding. Responding to this on Twitter, the actor initially refused his involvement and claimed he was wrongly named in the case. “That’s not me gentlemen. I'm right here…” he said.
Further, on Friday, September 15, the actor reportedly approached the Telangana High Court reiterating that he was not involved in the case. He pleaded with the court against his arrest. Following this, the court has ordered the police not to arrest him, according to reports.
the Hyderabad Narcotics Police raided an apartment in Madhapur and arrested film financier Venkataratna Reddy, who has financed movies like Damarukam, Kick, Businessman, Lovely, and Auto Nagar Surya. Along with Venkataratna, two others–Balaji and Murali– were arrested.
The officials had recovered four types of drugs–Cocaine, LSD, Ecstasy pills, Ganja from the accused.
B Balaji, an ex-Navy personnel was named as the primary accused in the case, while Venkataratna Reddy, a ‘regular consumer of drugs’ was funding the procurement of drugs, police said.
Chasing this lead, the investigating officers had nabbed three Nigerian nationals from Bengaluru and a Telugu film director for their alleged involvement in the case recently. The Commissioner during a press conference on Thursday said that they seized 50 grams of MDMA, 24 ecstasy pills and eight gm of cocaine from the accused.
According to police, during the investigation one of the accused named Navdeep and film producer Ravi Uppalapati.
It must be recalled that earlier too Navdeep was for his alleged involvement with drugs. He was one of the 10 film personalities to be probed by the authorities, who had busted a high-end drug racket in 2017. Along with Navdeep, Telugu director Puri Jagannadh, actor-producer Charmee, Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, Mumaith Khan and Ravi Teja were interrogated.