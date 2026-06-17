Telegram moves Delhi HC against ban, founder Durov says 150 million users ‘punished’

Messaging platform Telegram has moved the Delhi High Court against the Union government’s decision to temporarily restrict access to the messaging platform ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, arguing that the measure is disproportionate and affects millions of users. The High Court, on Wednesday, June 17, agreed to hear the matter on an urgent basis.

The petition was mentioned before Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, who listed the matter for hearing later in the day.

Telegram founder and chief executive officer Pavel Durov, on Tuesday, June 16, criticised the Union government’s decision to temporarily restrict access to the messaging platform ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, saying the move has “punished” more than 150 million ordinary users in India while failing to stop the circulation of leaked examination material.

The temporary restriction, imposed until June 22, follows recommendations by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which said Telegram was being used by organised cheating networks and fraudsters to spread fake claims of question paper leaks ahead of the June 21 re-examination.

“India’s IT ministry banned Telegram for one week because some users shared leaked exam questions. This punishes 150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India — not the insiders who leaked the exam materials,” Durov said.

He further claimed that the restriction had failed to curb the problem. “And the ban hasn't stopped anything. The leaks just moved to other apps,” he said.

Durov also said Telegram had taken action against offending channels in recent weeks. “Over the past few weeks, we removed hundreds of channels sharing leaked exam materials and related scams in India. We're also making the ‘edited’ label more visible to prevent backdating scams. Telegram is a force for good. Banning it — even temporarily — is a mistake,” he said.