Tamil Nadu had highest accidents and helmet-related deaths in 2024, says govt data

Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of helmet-related road fatalities in the country in 2024, with 7,744 people dying in accidents where riders were not wearing helmets, according to data tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

The figures, released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in response to an unstarred question by Rajya Sabha MP Narain Dass Gupta on December 10, 2025, paint a mixed picture of road safety compliance across southern states, particularly with regard to helmet and seatbelt usage.

While Tamil Nadu topped the national chart for helmet-related deaths, Karnataka recorded the highest number of seatbelt-related fatalities among southern states and the fourth highest in the country. The state reported 1,274 deaths linked to non-use of seatbelts in 2024. Andhra Pradesh recorded 563 such fatalities, Telangana 482, Tamil Nadu 469 and Kerala just 48.

The data also showed diverging trends in helmet compliance across southern states over the past five years. In Karnataka, helmet-related deaths increased from 2,633 in 2020 to 3,581 in 2024. Andhra Pradesh recorded a rise from 2,412 to 3,317 during the same period, while Telangana's numbers remained relatively stable, increasing from 2,845 to 3,137.

Kerala emerged as an exception, with helmet-related fatalities declining steadily from 549 in 2020 to 236 in 2024, a drop of more than 57%. The state's seatbelt-related deaths also fell during the period, from 125 in 2020 to 48.

Tamil Nadu's figures fluctuated sharply. The state recorded 5,116 helmet-related deaths in 2020, which climbed to 8,046 in 2023 before falling marginally to 7,744 in 2024. In contrast, seatbelt-related fatalities in the state declined significantly from 1,498 in 2020 to 469 in 2024.

The data also showed that Karnataka ranked first in the country for road accidents involving drivers without a valid licence, recording 5,184 such cases in 2024. Andhra Pradesh reported 2,694 cases, while Telangana and Kerala recorded 907 and 993 cases respectively.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu also recorded the highest number of total road accidents in the country in 2024, at 67,526. Madhya Pradesh followed with 56,669 accidents, while Kerala ranked third with 48,834.

On overall road fatalities, Tamil Nadu recorded the second-highest number of deaths in the country in 2024, with 18,449 fatalities, behind Uttar Pradesh's 24,118. Karnataka reported 12,390 road deaths, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 8,346, Telangana with 7,949 and Kerala with 3,880.

In its response to Parliament, the Union government said the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, had increased penalties for traffic violations, including non-compliance with helmet and seatbelt rules. It also reiterated that enforcement of traffic regulations primarily falls within the domain of state governments, while the Centre's role is limited to framing rules under the Motor Vehicles Act.

This story was written by a student intern working with TNM.