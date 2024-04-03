Taiwan hit by 'strongest earthquake in 25 years', tsunami alert in Japan and Philippines

AFP news agency cited a fire department official from Hualien in reports that buildings had collapsed.

"Two buildings have collapsed and some people are believed to be trapped. We don't have more information at the moment," AFP quoted the official as saying.

Quake 'the strongest in 25 years' — Taipei Seismology Centre

The director of Taipei's Seismology Centre, Wu Chien-fu, told reporters that the earthquake was "the strongest in 25 years."

"The earthquake is close to land and it's shallow. It's felt all over Taiwan and offshore islands... it's the strongest in 25 years since the (1999) earthquake," Wu told reporters, referring to a September 1999 quake measuring 7.6-magnitude that killed 2,400 people.

"The public should pay attention to relevant warnings and messages and be prepared for earthquake evacuation," Wu warned.