T20 World Cup: India celebrates after Men in Blue end 11-year drought for ICC title

The streets throughout the country erupted in joyous celebrations as thousands of people poured their emotions out after the Men in Blue clinched their second ICC Men's T20 World Cup title, beating South Africa by seven runs in a nail-biting encounter in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday, June 29.

Thousands of fans flooded the streets in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru, waving flags, lighting fireworks, and singing in unison to mark the monumental win. As the decisive legal delivery was bowled by Hardik Pandya, sealing India's triumph, the scenes on the pitch and in the stands were nothing short of euphoric. Players and support staff were overcome with emotion, many bursting into tears.

India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, was among those most visibly moved. Unlike the tears he shed after the 2023 World Cup final loss, these were tears of unbridled joy. Rohit Sharma, along with his teammates, embraced each other in sheer jubilation, their long-awaited dream finally realised.

This victory marked a poignant moment in Indian cricket history. It had been eleven long years since MS Dhoni last lifted an ICC trophy for India. Now, under Rohit Sharma's leadership, the team had conquered the T20 World Cup once again, cementing their legacy and igniting celebrations across the nation.

The final at Kensington Oval was a rollercoaster of emotions, with India successfully defending a target of 176 against a determined South African side. The Proteas, needing 30 runs from the last 30 deliveries, seemed poised for victory. However, the Indian bowlers, led by the formidable trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh, delivered under immense pressure.

Across India, from bustling metropolises to quiet villages, the celebrations were a testament to the deep connection between the nation and its cricketing heroes. Fans danced in the streets, adorned in blue jerseys, their faces painted with the tricolour, revelling in the shared triumph despite it being past midnight.

In Mumbai, a huge crowd gathered at the iconic Marine Drive to celebrate India's victory despite rain. Many others took to the streets, honking their cars and bikes, waving flags, singing and shouting, creating a cacophony of sounds last heard in the city in 2011 when India won the ODI World Cup at the Wankhede.

For millions of South African supporters, the outcome was heart-wrenching. Despite their team’s valiant effort and narrow margins, they watched as victory slipped away in the final moments. The Proteas, having performed admirably throughout the tournament, fell agonisingly short in the grand finale.