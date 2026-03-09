T20 WC: India make history by clinching third title after beating New Zealand by 96 runs

A dominant India became the first team to retain the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title, win three world crowns, and clinch the trophy on home soil after defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final played in front of 86, 824 fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav will now lift the trophy and be the fourth Indian to lead the side to a men’s cricket World Cup title after having not lost a single series since taking charge in July 2024 - a remarkable record that highlights India's dominance in the shortest format.

Though the massive win, India broke two hoodoos – of having never previously beaten New Zealand in a Men’s T20 World Cup match, and winning in Ahmedabad after their last two ICC white-ball defeats - the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss to Australia and a Super Eights defeat to South Africa earlier in this tournament – came at the venue.

Sanju Samson's blistering 89 off 46 balls, laced with five fours and eight sixes, led India’s charge to posting a massive 255/5 - the second highest total of the tournament and the most posted by a team in the World Cup - before their bowlers dismantled New Zealand inside the powerplay to seal a comprehensive victory, as the visitors were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs.

Samson, in the form of his life, having struck 97 not out and 89 in his two previous innings, shared an opening stand of 98 with Abhishek Sharma, who saved his best for the title clash by hitting 52 off 21 balls, while Ishan Kishan hit 54 off 25 balls to extend the carnage.

James Neesham briefly checked India's momentum with three wickets in a single over before Shivam Dube plundered an unbeaten 26 off eight balls to take India past 250. Local lads Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel then wrecked New Zealand's top order, reducing the challengers to 52/3 and extinguishing any realistic hope of a record chase, as India lived up to their pre-tournament hype and made history.

Brief scores:

India 255/5 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 89, Ishan Kishan 54; James Neesham 3-46, Rachin Ravindra 1-32) beat New Zealand 159 all out in 19 overs (Tim Seifert 52, Mitchell Santner 43; Jasprit Bumrah 4-15, Axar Patel 3-27) by 96 runs