Swati Maliwal says Delhi Women’s Commission dealt over 1.7 L cases under her leadership

After being nominated as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Rajya Sabha MP and before quitting as the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief, Swati Maliwal on Friday, January 5, released the work done by the DCW during the last eight years. She said that under her leadership, the Commission has effectively managed and addressed more than 1.7 lakh cases.

In her eight-year term as DCW Chief from 2015, Maliwal, while addressing a press conference said that she established a comprehensive network of programmes within the commission to support the women across the city after becoming the DCW Chief.

"A women's helpline (181) was launched to assist any distressed woman or child in Delhi and has handled 40 lakh calls till now. This also involved deploying a fleet of vans and hundreds of trained counsellors ready to respond immediately upon receiving a complaint," she said. The commission's helpline now receives more than 2,000 calls daily, with a cumulative total of over four million calls over the past six years.