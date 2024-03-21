Supreme Court stays Union govt’s notification on fact-checking unit

Advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for the Editors Guild of India, argued that an FCU that is controlled by the government was an attack on the fundamental rights of free speech and expression, as guaranteed under the Article 19(1)(a). “If the Govt says this is the truth which everyone must follow, it strikes at the core of Article 19. The very core of Article 19 is the right of the citizen to speak against the State. This Rule attacks the very core of Article 19,” he said. He also said that this was the ‘worst time’ to notify the FCU, as the “the public has to determine the truth on the performance of the government in the last 5 years."

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union government, contended that the FCU only flags ‘fake news’ regarding government business to the intermediaries, like social media. He also explained that the IT rules require the intermediaries to make 'reasonable efforts' to take down a post which are deemed ‘false’ by the FCU. “If somebody criticises the Prime Minister, it will not fall within this. It will only relate to Governmental business as defined in the transaction of business rules," he said.

The Union government, in its notification on March 20, said that the FCU was set up in right of the Information Technology (Intermediary guidelines and digital media ethics code) Rules, 2021.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and others sought a stay on the notification of the FCU in the Bombay High Court. The court refused to restrain the Union government until a third judge rendered their opinion on whether the amendment regarding the FCU was unconstitutional. The petitioners have filed a plea before the Supreme Court challenging the Supreme Court order.