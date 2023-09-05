Supreme Court reserves judgement in Article 370 case

In March 2020, a five-judge Constitution Bench declined to accept the contentions of the petitioners to refer the issue to a larger bench of seven judges. The five-judge Constitution Bench, headed by the then CJI NV Ramana, reasoned that the earlier judgements rendered by the top court in the Prem Nath Kaul case and the Sampat Prakash case, dealing with the interpretation of Article 370, were not in conflict with each other. CJI Chandrachud and Justice Khanna are the new members of the latest bench as Chief Justice Ramana and Justice Subhash Reddy, who were part of the earlier bench, had retired.