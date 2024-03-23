Sunita Kejriwal reads out Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s message

Sunita Kejriwal, in a video address on Saturday, March 23, her first public address after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, read out the latter’s message to people, and said that he will come out soon to serve the masses and fulfill his promises. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) allegedly for corruption in Delhi liquor policy case.

Reading out Kejriwal’s message, she said that development works will continue in the national capital, and that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers should not hate anyone for his incarceration, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is accused of falsely implicating the Delhi CM and putting him behind bars for political gains.

“Prayers of crores of people are with us. Your son Kejriwal is made of iron and no force can affect his commitment to people,” the message said.