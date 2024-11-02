‘Suicide for democracy.’ What is ‘bothsidesism’ – and how is it different from journalistic objectivity?

Bothsidesism can also be used as an excuse for giving wrongdoers a public relations platform. Some years ago, a Sydney newspaper gave notorious Sydney criminal George Freeman an extensive interview, during which he extolled his virtues, on the basis it was giving him a chance to tell his side of the story. But there was only one side of the Freeman story that mattered to the public: he was a criminal.

Impartiality, or objectivity as some prefer to call it, has been central to the ethical and idealistic norms of journalism from its earliest days . By the middle of the 19th century, impartiality in reporting had become a well established norm. It required, among other things, the separation of opinion from the reporting of news.

It was given what is perhaps its most ringing endorsement by C.P. Scott, first editor, then owner-editor of the Manchester Guardian, when in an essay to mark the newspaper’s centenary, he wrote , “Comment is free, but facts are sacred”.

Just the facts

However, by the 1940s, journalism had become so debased by proprietorial propaganda and commercial ambition that senior figures in the American media became alarmed at the decline in public trust in the press as an institution. Their response was to establish – and pay for – a Commission on the Freedom of the Press.

The resulting report , published in 1947, profoundly influenced the practice of journalism in many Western countries, including Australia. A central tenet of this new approach was not just that opinion should be separated from news, but that the news itself would consist only of factual accounts of events, utterances and causes.

It was a noble aim, but it bred a sterile form of reporting more akin to stenography than journalism. News stories became bereft of explanation or evaluation of the factual content, leaving it to the audience to join the dots, figure out the context and make sense of what they were being told.

Over time, a more analytical style of reporting evolved, which went beyond a strict recitation of facts to include evaluation.

Yet many media platforms remain wedded to the idea that if someone pokes their head up and wishes to comment on an issue, it is included if there is news value in what that person has to say, on the basis it represents “another side of the story”. The evaluative element goes missing.

Climate change deniers and tobacco

So it was that for decades the tobacco industry was able to assert – in the face of strong medical evidence – that the link between smoking and cancer was not conclusively proved.

The same tactic is now being used by climate-change deniers, in the face of overwhelming scientific evidence that climate change is real and is caused by human activity.

In cases like this, bothsidesism does immense damage to democratic discourse: it creates a false equivalence between two sides, where the weight of evidence is clearly on one side and not the other.