Subramanian Swamy says Qatar released Indian navy veterans due to Shah Rukh’s intervention

Taking a dig at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the National Security Agency (NSA), BJP member and former MP Subramanian Swamy has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take Bollywood star Sharukh Khan with him when he visits UAE and Qatar by saying that the release of eight Indian Navy veterans by the Qatar government was due to the actor’s intervention.

In a social media post on X, he said, “Modi should take Cinema star Sharukh Khan to Qatar with him since after MEA and NSA had failed to persuade the Sheikhs of Qatar, Modi pleaded with Khan to intervene, and thus got an expensive settlement from the Qatar Sheikhs to free our Naval officers.”