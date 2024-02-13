Subramanian Swamy says Qatar released Indian navy veterans due to Shah Rukh’s intervention

Taking a dig at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the National Security Agency (NSA), BJP member and former MP Subramanian Swamy has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take Bollywood star Sharukh Khan with him when he visits UAE and Qatar by saying that the release of eight Indian Navy veterans by the Qatar government was due to the actor’s intervention.
In a social media post on X, he said, “Modi should take Cinema star Sharukh Khan to Qatar with him since after MEA and NSA had failed to persuade the Sheikhs of Qatar, Modi pleaded with Khan to intervene, and thus got an expensive settlement from the Qatar Sheikhs to free our Naval officers.”
Subramanian Swamy was replying to a post made by PM Modi. The post read, “Over the next two days, I will be visiting UAE and Qatar to attend various programmes, which will deepen India's bilateral relations with these nations. My visit to UAE will be my seventh since assuming office, indicating the priority we attach to strong India-UAE friendship. I am eager to meet my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed. I will have the honour of inaugurating the first Hindu Mandir in the UAE. I will also address the Indian Community at a community programme in Abu Dhabi. I will also speak at the @WorldGovSummit and meet @HHShkMohd in Dubai. I look forward to meeting HH Sheikh @TamimBinHamad, under whose leadership Qatar is witnessing immense growth.”
Earlier, the capital punishment for the jailed Indian Navy veterans, who were arrested on charges of espionage, was commuted to an extended prison term after diplomatic talks between Qatar and India. Out of the total eight former Indian Navy officers imprisoned in Qatar, seven have returned to India, said MEA in its statement on February 12.
Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in Qatar watching the AFC Asian Cup Final on February 10, and was greeted by Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Than.