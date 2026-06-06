Student confronts CJI Surya Kant on ‘cockroach’ comments at UK event

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant’s lecture at Birkbeck College, University of London, on Friday, June 4, was briefly disrupted after an audience member attempted to question him about his recent controversial remarks terming the Indian youth as “cockroaches” and “parasites”, which led to the birth of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical political movement that has since evolved into a broader platform of protest.

During the question-and-answer session following his lecture on Artificial Intelligence and International Law, a student questioned about the growing hostility to dissent within India by referring to CJI’s remarks.

“Growing hostility to dissent within India in his lordship’s very well-publicised remarks…” the student began before being interrupted by the event’s host. Undeterred, she continued, saying, “I will continue my question… when the respected Speaker has referred to Indian youth as cockroaches and parasites, he should be given a chance to respond…”

The host declined to entertain the question, stating that it was unrelated to the topic of discussion.

Videos circulating on social media also appeared to show another student asking the CJI to “give respect.”