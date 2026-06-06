Student confronts CJI Surya Kant on ‘cockroach’ comments at UK event

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant’s lecture at Birkbeck College, University of London, on Friday, June 4, was briefly disrupted after an audience member attempted to question him about his recent controversial remarks terming the Indian youth as “cockroaches” and “parasites”, which led to the birth of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical political movement that has since evolved into a broader platform of protest.
During the question-and-answer session following his lecture on Artificial Intelligence and International Law, a student questioned about the growing hostility to dissent within India by referring to CJI’s remarks.
“Growing hostility to dissent within India in his lordship’s very well-publicised remarks…” the student began before being interrupted by the event’s host. Undeterred, she continued, saying, “I will continue my question… when the respected Speaker has referred to Indian youth as cockroaches and parasites, he should be given a chance to respond…”
The host declined to entertain the question, stating that it was unrelated to the topic of discussion.
Videos circulating on social media also appeared to show another student asking the CJI to “give respect.”
Responding to the incident, the High Commission of India in the United Kingdom issued a statement condemning the audience member’s conduct.
“A certain individual tried to disrupt the event. Such indecorous audience behaviour is unacceptable and inconsistent with respectful engagement that should govern public discourse. Differences of opinion are a natural part of a democratic society. However, they must be expressed in a manner that is civil and respectful,” the statement said.
Last month CJI Surya Kant during a Supreme Court hearing concerning the conferment of senior advocate designations, said: “There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment and don’t have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, some of them become RTI activists, some of them become other activists, and they start attacking everyone…”
The comments triggered strong criticism from many including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The CJI subsequently issued a clarification saying that he was misquoted by the media.
The controversy gave rise to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which began as a parody movement on social media, with young Indians embracing the label “cockroach” to express their dissent against the government.
Over the past few weeks, the movement has expanded beyond satire, organising online campaigns, digital membership drives and public discussions on unemployment, freedom of expression and institutional accountability. Supporters have adopted slogans such as “Cockroaches for Democracy” and “Parasites Against Injustice”, transforming the CJI’s remarks into a broader symbol of political resistance.