Stubble burning not sole reason for Delhi’s pollution: Clean energy expert

An analysis shows the delicate balance of wind speed, year-round air pollution, and seasonal stubble all have a role to play in creating this annual cocktail of noxious gases in the national capital in November.

The stubble burning has particularly impacted Delhi air pollution in the past decade as the paddy harvesting season shifted and began to collide with the onset of winter and the festivities.

These were the views of Aarti Khosla, Director of Climate Trends, a research-based capacity building initiative in Delhi.

In an interview, she told IANS that in 2023 the farm fire data from Punjab and Haryana reveals a substantial reduction of 47.8 per cent and 38.04 per cent, respectively, against data for October 2022.

“But since the volume of wind from the region is very high, it brings the undesirable impact of heavy pollution. This, in addition to local emissions like power plants, industries, traffic and construction, has continued to rise in recent years.

“Also, rainfall, wind speed, and temperatures impact regional and local air pollution levels.”

According to Aarti Khosla, due to regulations and measures taken by the government, there has been a slight bending of the curve and average air quality levels have improved in the national capital.

“We have analysed both CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) and satellite air pollution data and found a dip in annual average PM levels in Delhi. However, winter peaks and long episodes of poor air pollution continue to impact the residents.”

Responding to long-term solutions for the perennial problem, she said among some long-term measures that can help clean up Delhi’s air are that public transportation must be electrified and strengthened with a robust last mile connectivity and other integrated systems, better management of waste -- household, industrial or construction debris -- must be implemented, and industries must be incentivised to use clean fuels.

