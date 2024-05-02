‘State-sanctioned casteism’: Madras HC on continuation of manual scavenging

“Forcing a work upon a person against his health, dignity and that of his family despite there being machinery available needs to be done away with. No bureaucratic red tape or claims of lack of funds can be an acceptable justification for not ensuring a life of health and dignity to the affected class of persons. This is nothing less than an extension of the notion of ritualistic purity and there needs to be a mind-shift change in the soul of the people (sic)” the bench remarked.

The court further said that the State was responsible for the implementation of the law. “The buck starts and stops with the State. The Court being a protector and guarantor of fundamental rights, cannot be a mute spectator in such cases and allow a generational condemnation of an oppressed class to a life of poverty, ill-health, and indignity in complete disregard of their fundamental rights enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution of India.”

Senior Advocate Srinath Sridevan, who represented SKA, argued that the local bodies and officials escape culpability in manual scavenging deaths by saying that they were cleaning a ‘storm water drain’ and not sewage. Accepting this contention, the court said that the definition of “‘sewer’ will have to be read down to also include persons who are required to enter the pipes for clearing waste matter and drainage wastes. The same would also be extended to that extent to the storm water drains.”

The court said that manual scavenging must be fully eradicated, at least in a phased manner, by 2026, and added that more deterrent action should be taken in cases of manual scavenging. It ordered that an FIR should be lodged against the head of the concerned local body, stating that filing cases against contractors is not sufficient. “Currently, FIRs are being filed only in cases of deaths. That too, it is done by identifying a convenient scapegoat, typically a lowly employee of the contractor. The heads of the local bodies get away scot-free. There is no disincentive for such persons,” the court said.