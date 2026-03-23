Stand ready, alert and united like we did during Covid pandemic: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the nation to stand ready, united and alert as the difficult circumstances created around the world due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia are expected to last a long time.

"The effects of these difficult circumstances around the world due to this ongoing conflict are expected to last a long time. Therefore, we have to stay ready, we have to stay united. We stood united and faced such circumstances during Covid pandemic also. In the same manner, we have to stay ready this time around as well. We have to face every challenge with patience and perseverance. This is our identity, our strength," said PM Modi while speaking in the Lok Sabha on the ongoing West Asia conflict.

PM Modi highlighted that some elements will try to take undue advantage of the current situation.

"When such crisis arise, some elements also try to take undue advantage. Therefore, all agencies responsible for maintaining law and order have been put on alert. Be it coastal security, border security, cyber security, or strategic installations, security of all is being further strengthened. If every government and every citizen of the country moves together, then we can overcome every challenge," said PM Modi.

He also urged the state governments to stay alert and take necessary actions against those who are spreading fake news and also indulging in hoarding and black marketing.

"We also need to stay alert. There are people who will try to spread lies by taking advantage of the current situation. We should not let these people succeed. I will also request all state governments to strongly monitor people who get active at such demanding times and indulge in hoarding and black marketing," he said.

Highlighting the long-term trade and economic consequences of the West Asia crisis, Prime Minister Modi admitted that India is facing significant challenges currently.

"The current situation in West Asia is worrisome. In the last few days, EAM Jaishankar and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri briefed the House about the issue. Now, this crisis has escalated beyond three weeks. Its adverse impact is being felt on the global economy and on people's lives. Therefore, the entire world is urging all parties to find an early solution to this crisis."

He also outlined the multifaceted challenges India faces due to the West Asia tensions.

"This conflict has also created unforeseen challenges for India. These challenges are economic, related to national security, and humanitarian. India has extensive trade relations with the countries at war and those affected by it," he said.

Talking about the effect of the conflict on trade, PM Modi said, "The region where the war is taking place is also an important route for our trade with other countries. In Particular, a large part of our crude oil and gas requirements is met by this region."

He said that West Asia is also important for India as approximately one crore Indians live and work in Gulf countries. "The number of Indian crew members on commercial ships in the seas is also very high. Due to these various reasons, India's concerns are naturally greater," he added.

Speaking about the steps taken by the government to ensure the safety and welfare of Indians affected by the conflict, PM Modi said, "Since this war began, every Indian in the affected countries has been provided necessary assistance. I have personally spoken over the phone with the heads of state of most West Asian countries in two rounds. All of them have assured full safety for Indians."

"Unfortunately, during this period, some people have lost their lives, and some have been injured. In such difficult times, families are being provided with the necessary support. The injured are being ensured the best possible treatment. All our missions in the affected countries are continuously engaged in helping Indians -- whether they are workers or tourists who have gone there. Every possible assistance is being provided to all," he added.