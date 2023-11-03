SpiceJet adds 44 flights on its new, existing routes

SpiceJet on Friday announced the addition of 44 flights on its new and existing routes.

Recently, the airline has also inducted eight Boeing 737s, including four 737 Max.

Expanding its flight network, SpiceJet also announced plans to connect Shillong and Kolkata with daily flights.

"SpiceJet is also enhancing connectivity between Chennai and Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata and Jaipur and Delhi," said the airline spokesperson.

The airline also launched a daily flight connecting Mumbai with Bangkok.

"We are excited to enhance our network and add 44 flights in our winter schedule. This expansion allows us to better serve the increasing passenger demand across the country," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet.

"Flights have been carefully selected with a strong focus on passenger convenience, providing them with a wider range of travel options," said Bhatia.