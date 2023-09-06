Special session may be held in new Parliament building

The special session of Parliament called by the Narendra Modi government is likely to be held in the new Parliament building. According to sources, on September 18, the first day of this special session, the proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament will start in the old building of the Parliament in the same way as it used to be earlier. From the second day, September 19, the proceedings in both the Houses may take place in the new building.

Although no official announcement has been made regarding this yet, sources say that this proposal is being seriously considered.

There will be five sittings in this special session to be held from September 18 to 22. This will be the 13th session of the 17th Lok Sabha. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that he expects meaningful discussions and debates in Parliament during this session.