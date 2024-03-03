Spanish tourist gangraped in Jharkhand, NCW chair rebukes journo for post on harassment

A Spanish woman tourist has alleged that she was assaulted and gangraped in Dumka, Jharkhand on March 1, late at night. The horrific crime took place while she and her husband had camped out in Dumka. According to reports, at least seven men assaulted the couple in their tent and raped the woman. They also stole some of their belongings. Three of the accused have been arrested so far, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren confirmed to media, earlier on Sunday, March 3. Police are on the lookout for the remaining accused.

The couple, who are on a biking tour of India, shared their ordeal on their Instagram account, on which they have been documenting their world biking tour. In the first story, they said, “Something has happened to us that we would not wish on anyone, seven men have raped me, they have beaten us and robbed us, although not many things, because what they wanted was to rape me. We are in the hospital with the police, it happened tonight here in India.”

In the following story, the man adds, “My mouth is destroyed, but Fernanda is worse than me, they have hit me with the helmet several times, with a stone on the head.”