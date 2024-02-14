Sonia Gandhi to contest Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan

Elections to the Rajya Sabha are set to take place on February 27 as 56 seats will fall vacant in April. It is unclear as to who will contest from Sonia’s Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, which she has held for five terms in a row, though reports suggest that it could be Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Sonia Gandhi arrived in Jaipur on February 14 along with Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who was present at Jaipur Airport, told the press that it was a matter of pride for the state that Sonia was choosing to stand from Rajasthan for the Rajya Sabha elections.

A senior Congress leader told The Hindu that the Congress had decided to field Sonia from Rajasthan for the Rajya Sabha so that it did not appear as if the party was giving up in the northern states.